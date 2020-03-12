A new Twitter client finally gives us the power to edit tweets, more or less

Brizzly, a Twitter client that was first launched in 2009, returns with a new goal to meet the needs of all advanced Twitter users in the world. The company is launching its Brizzly Plus service today, a subscription that costs $ 6 a month, or $ 60 a year, and gives people access to non-native Twitter features like an automatic undo and delete button.

The undo button allows subscribers to set a delay between when they write and send their tweet and when they post. They can choose from no delay, a 10 second delay, or a 10 minute delay. During that time, they can click "undo," which cancels the tweet and gives them time to edit. They can also redo any tweet, allowing them to make changes, tweet again, and Brizzly will remove the old tweet. Technically it's not an edit, but it simplifies the process because Brizzly copies the text of the offending tweet automatically.

Meanwhile, automatic deletion allows users to choose between 24 hours, a week or a month to delete their tweets, regardless of whether they were sent through Brizzly. If users want to save certain tweets, they can do so with a feature called "Fave to Save,quot;, which allows them to set any number of likes as a threshold, and tweets that meet it will be saved from deletion.

Automatic removal is a feature promoted by other third-party services, and it's one that people have apparently enjoyed. Still, Twitter doesn't natively allow it. People have also asked Twitter to create an edit button, but CEO Jack Dorsey has said that "probably,quot; will never happen. He said he defeats Twitter's original purpose.

“We started as an SMS text message service. And as everyone knows, when you send a text message, you really can't take it back, "he said in January." We wanted to preserve that environment, that feeling, in the early days. "

But that doesn't stop Brizzly from avoiding Dorsey's wishes. However, an edit button is worth up to $ 70 per year? I guess it depends on how many typos you make daily.