2020's first bitcoin bloodbath is here – BGR

Bitcoin's price soared from nearly $ 8,000 to roughly $ 5,650 in early Thursday trading, driving the entire cryptocurrency market throughout the journey.

The sudden drop can easily be correlated with panic on Wall Street, where Dow futures had a massive 1,100-point drop on Thursday on concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price war may not be the only reasons why the price of Bitcoin fell so sharply this week. The foul play of bitcoin whales is also suspected.

The coronavirus outbreak appears to be out of control in some regions, and the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic on Wednesday afternoon. Italy is blocked, as the local government is trying to reduce the number of infections and deaths at all costs. The number of cases in Italy increased from a few to more than 12,000 in less than three weeks, and there is concern that other countries may follow the same trend. Similar measures may be required in other regions to avoid the potential collapse of local medical systems trying to keep infected people alive.

The world economy is expected to take a big hit, and that is not really news. From the first weeks of COVID-19 infections, there was talk of an impending global recession caused by the closure of China. But now that the virus has engulfed western countries, including all of Europe and the United States, investors have been in panic mode for the past few weeks. Dow futures fell 1,100 points after Donald Trump's speech on Wednesday, and that's not the only financial indicator that shows investors are unhappy. The entire crypto ecosystem took a massive hit early Thursday, with bitcoin trading at nearly 25% at the time of this writing. Bitcoin fell as low as $ 5,650 per bitcoin, a figure not seen since last May. However, the coronavirus panic may not be the only thing affecting the price of the world's most precious cryptocurrency.

The coronavirus pandemic is not the only factor that could be damaging the crypto ecosystem right now, although many might think that fear of the virus is to blame for the sell-off. Bitcoin was trading above $ 10,000 just a couple of weeks ago, with some expecting to see even higher gains at the time. But the first major drop occurred a few days ago and was associated with the OPEC-Russia oil war that sparked a frenzy in the oil markets.

According to Forbes, the coronavirus scare that caused the great fall of the actions in the EE. USA and other markets and the oil crisis are just two reasons that may explain bitcoin's massive price drop. There may be something else at stake here, an activity that is hidden by this perfect storm. Bitcoin whales, or people who own large amounts of digital currency that can manipulate the price by placing large buy or sell orders, may have accelerated the depreciation of the world's most recognized cryptocurrency.

"The sudden drop in prices seems to stem from the sale of BTC by PlusToken," said Ashish Singhal, CEO of CoinSwitch.co. CoinDesk.

PlusToken is a Ponzi scheme that has wiped out China and Korea in recent years, with $ 2 billion worth of digital assets stolen from investors. Scammers PlusToken apparently started moving more than $ 100 million in bitcoins last Saturday before the OPEC news, with the help of accounts aimed at hiding the origin and destination of the coins. By flooding the market with the supply of bitcoin, scammers were able to shed almost $ 1,000 of bitcoin's value at the time, with a coin that fell below $ 7,925. Bitcoin has been unable to top $ 10,000 since then, and early Thursday it fell sharply below $ 6,000.

The PlusToken scammers themselves are believed to have been responsible for Bitcoin's fall last year when the price dropped from $ 12,000 to $ 6,500 during a four-month period ending in November.

If all of this is correct, scammers were able to take advantage of the perfect coverage for this new bitcoin hit. After all, considering what is happening on the stock exchanges around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the new oil war, it is easy to assume that some investors pulled out of crypto to cover losses elsewhere.

Bitcoin is not the only crypto currency affected by these massive sales, as all other major digital currencies show losses of between 20% and 40% as of this writing.

Image Source: ETIENNE LAURENT / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock