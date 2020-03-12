2020 Dallas Cup canceled due to COVID-19 virus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials of the 2020 Dallas Cup have canceled the tournament for the first time in 40 years due to the new pandemic of the COVID-19 virus.

Here is his statement:

The health of our participants, volunteers and spectators is of utmost importance. For the past few weeks, we have followed the guidelines and recommendations of the WHO, CDC and local health authorities to provide a safe environment during the tournament. As such, due to the rapid acceleration of the coronavirus in our area, and also in the communities of our national and international teams and referees, cancellation of this year's tournament is necessary to help keep our communities as safe as possible.

There are no plans at this time to postpone this year's tournament to a later date either. Instead, the organization said they are taking the necessary steps to ensure that the Dallas Cup is held in 2021.