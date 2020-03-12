2 Coronavirus infections reported in Michigan, both in Oakland County and Wayne County – Up News Info Detroit

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) Two people in the Detroit area tested positive for coronavirus infection, Michigan officials announced Tuesday night.

An Oakland County woman had traveled outside the country, while a Wayne County man had traveled within the United States, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan medical executive.

Both were in hospitals and are middle-aged. Both cases have yet to be reviewed and confirmed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer appeared with Khaldun at the state emergency operations center near Lansing, and again recommended that people wash their hands for 20 seconds and often avoid touching their faces, stop shaking hands with each other. and instead, hit your elbows and cover your mouth when you cough. or sneezing

"They sound simple but they work,quot; and will help curb the spread, said Whitmer, who declared a state of emergency.

Khaldun said the state was working closely with local health departments to obtain more information on the COVID-19 cases. Local officials will identify who has been in close contact with the infected adults and make sure they are examined, if necessary, and monitored, he said.

"It is very likely that we will see more cases and that there will be community spread," he said.

Khaldun urged elderly and chronically ill people to consider postponing long trips, including flights, and staying away from the crowds. Whitmer said his administration will likely announce additional recommendations in the coming days.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

In Michigan, 77 people had been evaluated as of Tuesday. Fifty-seven were negative, two positive and the results were pending for 18.

