19-year-old man declined to give information on shooting – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) Detroit police say a 19-year-old man declined to give information about a shooting.

Police tried to obtain the information from the man who was being treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital on Wednesday at 9:10 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no news about a suspect.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

