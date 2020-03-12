10 times Sanya Malhotra surprised with her dance moves

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>10 times Sanya Malhotra surprised with her dance moves

The rise of social media has its own set of advantages and disadvantages. While you run into a lot of toxicity, it is also a beautiful and convenient way to keep in touch with the people you love. Stars, in particular, have used the platform as a tool to stay connected with their fans and share regular updates on events in their lives. Sanya Malhotra, who made her debut with Dangal, is extremely fond of dancing and shares glimpses of her dance sessions on social media. Her recent groove session with her Pataakha co-star Radhika Madan on the song Kudi Nu Nachne De went viral on social media. So, we decided to compile a list of times when the actress's movements set fire to social media.

Have a look…

%MINIFYHTMLf6224a44e5ddf051feacaed6522d850311%%MINIFYHTMLf6224a44e5ddf051feacaed6522d850312%

See this post on Instagram

Delhi is a mere dost @ donny.allstars! Thanks for 1 million followers! ðÂÂÂÃ, ÂŸÂÂÂÃ, Â & # 39; ÂÂÂÃ, Â-ðÂÂÂÃ, ÂŸÂÂÂÃ, Â & # 39; ÂÂÂÃ, ÂƒðÂÂÂÃ, ÂŸÂÂÂÃ, Â »• • ðÂÂÂÃ Ã, ÂŸÂÂÂÃ # #, can not get enough by @raghachore # # naachoaurnachnedo

A post shared by Sanya MalhotraðÂÂÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÂÂÃ‚Â ’¥ (@sanyamalhotra_) on March 18, 2019 at 2:11 a.m. PDT

See this post on Instagram

#dildooba #haa #dildooba ðÂÂÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÂÂÃ‚Â'ÂÂÂÃ‚ÂƒðÂÂÂÃ‚ÂŸŸÂÂÂÃ‚Â »@shazebsheikh #shazebsheikhchoreography #naachoaurnachnedo

A post shared by Sanya MalhotraðÂÂÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÂÂÃ‚Â ’¥ (@sanyamalhotra_) on January 22, 2019 at 7:27 am PST

See this post on Instagram

Kithe kale kale jaye jane ho? With my favorites @shazebsheikh and ðÂÂÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÂÂÃ‚Â “¸ by @ abhishekkapur20 ♥ ï¸ÂÂÂÃ‚Â #lamberghini #naachoaurnachnedo

A post shared by Sanya MalhotraðÂÂÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÂÂÃ‚Â ’¥ (@sanyamalhotra_) on January 9, 2019 at 8:25 am PST

See this post on Instagram

ðÂÂÂ‚ÂŸÂÂÂÃ‚Â ¥ Choreography by @shazebsheikh #shazebsheikhchoreography #dilbar #naachoaurnachnedo

A post shared by Sanya MalhotraðÂÂÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÂÂÃ‚Â ’¥ (@sanyamalhotra_) on July 30, 2018 at 4:35 a.m. PDT

See this post on Instagram

Take it easy, it's 2018! Happy New Year to everyone âÂÂ‚Â ¤ï¸ÂÂÃ‚Â Choreography of the best @ donny.allstars ðÂÂ‚‚ŸŸÂÂ‚ÂŽ ¥ by @raghuallstars ðÂÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÂÃ‚ÂŽ¶ Signs of @champagnepapi #naachoaurnachnedo

A post shared by Sanya MalhotraðÂÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÂÃ‚Â ’¥ (@sanyamalhotra_) on January 1, 2018 at 3:07 am PST

See this post on Instagram

Choreography by @shazebsheikh âÂÃ‚Â ¤ï¸ÂÂÃ‚Â @ allstars.studio ðÂÂ‚‚ŸŸÂÂ‚‚Ž ¥ @ donny.allstars ðÂÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÂÃ‚ÂŽµ #jaaniteranaa by @sunanda_ss #naachoaurnachnedo

A post shared by Sanya MalhotraðÂÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÂÃ‚Â ’¥ (@sanyamalhotra_) on March 18, 2018 at 2:26 am PDT

See this post on Instagram

#dilbar #dilbar #dilbar Choreography by @shazebsheikh ♥ ï¸ÂÂÃ‚Â # shazebsheikhchoreography ðÂÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÂÃ‚Â “· by @fatimasanashaikh #naachoaurnachnedo

A post shared by Sanya MalhotraðÂÂ‚ÂŸÂÂÃ‚Â ’¥ (@sanyamalhotra_) on July 30, 2018 at 3:54 a.m. PDT

See this post on Instagram

Saturday night doing what I like the most! Sigh! He attended a dance class after 4 years. Thank you @ donny.allstars and @shazebsheikh for the beautiful workshop. Choreography by @ donny.allstars ðÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÃ‚Â˜ÂÃ‚Â # yesthatsfatimainredtop #naachoaurnachnedo

A post shared by Sanya MalhotraðÂ‚ÂŸÂÃ‚Â ’¥ (@sanyamalhotra_) on November 25, 2017 at 8:31 am PST

See this post on Instagram

Happy International Dance Day for everyone ðÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÃ‚Â˜ÂÃ‚ÂœðÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÃ‚Â’ÂÃ‚ÂƒðÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÃ‚Â »#myrandomdancingfits plus totally obsessed with #mercy @badboyshah ðÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÃ‚Â˜ÂÃ‚Â

A post shared by Sanya MalhotraðÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÃ‚Â ’¥ (@sanyamalhotra_) on April 29, 2017 at 12:17 p.m. PDT

See this post on Instagram

OK! @ nehabhasin4u I love this song. You're too good! # à¤ªà ¥ ÂÃ‚Â à¤²à ¥ ÂÃ‚Â € à¤ÂÃ‚Âœà¤¼à¤¡à ¥ ÂÃ‚Â ‰ à¤¨tà¤ÂÃ‚Âœà¤ÂÃ‚Âœ #sundayisforrandomdancing ðÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÃ ‚™ ™ #ankhkashnibynehabhasin

A post shared by Sanya MalhotraðÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÃ‚Â ’¥ (@sanyamalhotra_) on March 19, 2017 at 5:18 am PDT

& # 39;

See this post on Instagram

@glamourbeautybysu @jueevaidya @ gulzi01 @swainvikram

A post shared by Sanya MalhotraðÂÃ‚ÂŸÂÃ‚Â ’¥ (@sanyamalhotra_) on April 1, 2019 at 11:49 p.m. PDT

%MINIFYHTMLf6224a44e5ddf051feacaed6522d850313%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here