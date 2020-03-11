Zak Crawley says England needs to return to a more positive approach in Sri Lanka | Cricket News

"I still feel that I have a lot to prove that I belong to the field, so I hope to do it on this tour,quot;





Zak Crawley wants to prove his worth at the test level on a tour of Sri Lanka

Starter Zak Crawley says England batters will take a positive approach during the two-test series against Sri Lanka.

The message of the field of England during the tours of New Zealand and South Africa this winter has been of time of batting and worn to the opposition.

However, Crawley suggested that Joe Root's team is anticipating launches favorable to spins similar to those found on their last visit to Sri Lanka at the end of 2018 and will try to repeat the more adventurous tactics that led to a series laundering. 3-0

"We had a conversation about this the other day and said we had to look positive and pressure the player because, especially in the turners, there may be others who are too good for you at the end." He told Sky Sports.

"It's not being reckless, but England did it brilliantly in the last series here. I was watching on television, they were very positive and it's harder for a bowler when someone comes to him."

"But you never know, if the situation is something different, then I don't think the team has trouble producing two laps too. I wouldn't be surprised if our game plan was positive." "

Having delivered his Test debut in New Zealand, Crawley returned to the side in South Africa after an injury to Rory Burns and with Surrey's left-hander still out of play, Crawley will continue at the top of the order, along with Dom Sibley, in Sri Lanka.

The 22-year-old Kent hitter has not been surprised by the intensity of test cricket as a result of how much he "promoted,quot; it in his own head when he was first selected and after scoring a first test of the 1950s in Johannesburg , he is hunting a first hundred to prove his worth at the highest level.

Will Crawley mark his maiden ton after a first fifty test in the Wanderers?

"I feel that I belong to the field, the boys have been brilliant," Crawley added. "But I still feel that I have a lot to prove that I belong to the field, so I hope to be able to do it on this tour … if I can get a good three-figure score that will help me establish myself more than I am now." .

"We all want hundreds every time we play, but personally, I know that if I get ahead when I'm hitting, I leave very soon and I'm sitting there without padding, thinking & # 39; why don't & # 39; don't you stay in the moment ? "

With the appearance of Crawley, Sibley and Ollie Pope in recent months, there is optimism among England fans that after years of inconsistency, the team could finally be building a higher order that can be trusted.

They are still relatively early days for everyone, but add Burns and the most experienced Joe Denly, and there are five hitters to take the county's cricket over the past two years, but Crawley still believes that more needs to be done to give them County players The best chance to succeed in the test cricket.

"I think it's a very different cricket, if I'm honest," Crawley said of the county game. "It's much more attractive. I think the only way to do it is to use a ball that doesn't do so much, which sounds like the point of view of a partial hitter.

Crawley says he supports the decision not to take selfies with fans as a precaution against coronavirus.

"Bowlers have to find different ways to get people out and batters have to learn, it's a batting art for long periods of time. Australians grow up and play cricket Shield (Sheffield), scoring hundreds of greats and not Surprising that when they enter, they are good to charge.

"That's something that Australians have always been good at and I think maybe it's because of their education."

"If we could learn to hit long periods of time in the county cricket, then I think it would help to beat long periods of time in this one (Cricket Test). But it is quite difficult to do so when 200 is a winning score in the first inning. "

Watch the series of two England events in Sri Lanka live on Sky Sports Cricket from 4 a.m. on Thursday, March 19.