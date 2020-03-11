Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Coronavirus spreads in Europe and the USA. UU.
Coronavirus infections in Italy have exceeded 10,000, the British health minister has tested positive and the epidemic has reached all the countries of the European Union.
Here is our map of where the virus has spread worldwide and our daily live briefing on the latest news.
Some highlights:
-
Asian stocks staggered this morning, after seeming to recover in Tuesday's operations. Shares in Europe closed down on Tuesday and US stocks recovered after their biggest decline in more than a decade on Monday.
-
Although many Italians adapt to a restriction of movement at the national level, officials in the north of the country, the first line of the outbreak, essentially want to close all commercial activities and public transport.
-
British health minister Nadine Dorries attended a reception Sunday at the official residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Health officials are now rushing to track their contacts, and the news of their infection has sparked a discussion about whether to suspend Parliament.
-
Democratic lawmakers in Washington could begin today to introduce an economic rescue package for the coronavirus crisis.
-
With the number of infections in the United States now exceeding 1,000, authorities have established a "containment zone,quot; in a suburb of New York City with a large outbreak. This is how early testing delays delayed the US response to the virus.
Here are the latest developments and a breakdown of votes.
Biden, a centrist, gave a more sober tone than celebration after the first results were announced, while moving to unify a fractured Democratic party with an appeal to the Vermont senator's liberal supporters. "We share a common goal," he said, "and together we will defeat Donald Trump."
Whats Next: Both candidates canceled major campaign events on primary night, citing concerns about the coronavirus, as CNN and Democratic officials said there would be no live audience on Sunday for the next presidential debate.
"Nobody says,quot; that Putin will really do that, a lawmaker said in a televised interview. "But the possibility of doing so must exist for the head of state to maintain stability in society."
The legislation is a more direct maneuver than the surreptitious ones that many analysts expected after Putin. He proposed radical constitutional changes in January. It is also the clearest signal so far that Putin, a former spy who has already been president or prime minister for 20 years, plans to remain in office at least until 2036, and possibly for the rest of his life.
Choreography: After the proposal was presented unexpectedly, Putin made a rare (and, according to him, unscheduled) visit to Parliament, where he received a great ovation.
Context: If Putin fulfills two additional mandates, he will have held the highest office in the country for 32 years, more than Joseph Stalin, but even less than Peter the Great, who reigned for 43 years until 1725.
If you have 10 minutes, it's worth it
A "black site,quot; in Greece
Our reporters used field reports and forensic analysis of satellite images to confirm the existence of a secret detention center near the border of Greece with Turkey.
The center is part of a Greek effort to stop a reduction in the 2015 migration crisis, in which more than 850,000 undocumented people passed relatively easily through Greece to other parts of Europe. The Greek government, which did not comment directly on the center, told the Times that its actions at the border are a legitimate response to Turkey's recent provocations.
But a former UN human rights official called the center an internal "black site,quot; that violates European Union law, and a Syrian refugee who was arrested there said Greek officials ignored his requests for asylum.
This is what is happening most.
Afghanistan: After months of resisting a US proposal that his government release up to 5,000 imprisoned Taliban fighters, President Ashraf Ghani reversed his course this early morning, saying that most of the releases would depend on whether the group delays its violence. The question now is whether the Taliban will agree to continue peace talks with the United States.
Universal Healthcare: With regard to a common refrain from Bernie Sanders, about the fact that the United States is the only developed country that does not provide health coverage to all residents, we analyze the battles that Britain, Canada and Australia went through to establish single-payer systems .
Snapshot: In the year since the accident of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, the families of the 157 victims, some of which are shown above, have been pressure governments and businesses to review aviation security. Many will meet today at a memorial service in the country, days after Ethiopian investigators said the design flaws in the Boeing plane caused the accident.
Silk Road: A writer based in Berlin spent 12 days following the old trade route, beginning in the sacred city of Bukhara, Uzbekistan, and ending in a national park in Kyrgyzstan.
Champions League: This is how the best soccer teams in Europe score goals. (Hint: more speed, less hurry).
What we are reading: This investigation of the Tampa Bay Times from GardaWorld, a company that took shortcuts while building an empire of armored trucks. "It reveals, in amazing and horrifying detail after another, the remains and the carnage left behind," says Matt Apuzzo, our research correspondent in Brussels. "Brilliant investigative journalism,quot;.
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Pastelón, a banana, cheese and hash dish like Lasagna from Puerto Rico, is "a dream dish," says our food editor Sam Sifton, "and prepare it as soon as possible."
Listens: Nazira Kassenova, a 28-year-old Kazakh, D.J. who acts like Nazira, is a success on the dance floors of Europe.
Smarter life: Sweat in the gym cannot transmit the coronavirus, but there are still some risks, such as high-contact surfaces. This is what experts say.
And now for the backstory in …
Stocking your pantry
Melissa Clark, food columnist, wrote last week about stock up on food in a moment of uncertainty and fear. We talked with her about how meal planning and cooking can be relaxing in stressful times.
The US government UU. Recommend store a water and food supply for two weeks. How should people be thinking about buying food now?
It is always a good idea to have an assorted pantry, whether you feel anxious about the world or simply because the refrigerator is empty. There is an additional layer of security and control: whatever happens, you will eat well.
What should be first on the list?
Start with your favorite starch: it could be pasta or rice. Next: protein. Beans are great: if you're going to be home for a long time, I could also boil some dried beans, which taste the best, although canned beans are among my favorite favorite foods. That is the kind of skeleton of the food, so you need flavor: so take advantage of aromatics such as garlic, onion and spices. If you like to bake, buy butter, yeast, sugar, salt.
Should we think of food as more than calories and nutrition at a time like this? His boss, Sam Sifton, said that a well-stocked pantry is about maintaining a good and sensible life, regardless of viral pathogens. Next time it could be a storm. Or maybe you just want to stay at home!
People emphasize eating, that's something real. So you could also eat very well. But feeding yourself, your family and your neighbors will give you a great feeling of calm and joy. This is how we overcome difficult times.
