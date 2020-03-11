Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

"Nobody says,quot; that Putin will really do that, a lawmaker said in a televised interview. "But the possibility of doing so must exist for the head of state to maintain stability in society."

The legislation is a more direct maneuver than the surreptitious ones that many analysts expected after Putin. He proposed radical constitutional changes in January. It is also the clearest signal so far that Putin, a former spy who has already been president or prime minister for 20 years, plans to remain in office at least until 2036, and possibly for the rest of his life.

Choreography: After the proposal was presented unexpectedly, Putin made a rare (and, according to him, unscheduled) visit to Parliament, where he received a great ovation.

Context: If Putin fulfills two additional mandates, he will have held the highest office in the country for 32 years, more than Joseph Stalin, but even less than Peter the Great, who reigned for 43 years until 1725.

