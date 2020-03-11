Woman found dead on Stevenson Ranch Driveway, homicide detectives investigating – Up News Info Los Angeles

STEVENSON RANCH (CBSLA) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at the entrance of a house in the Stevenson Ranch area of ​​the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's agents responded to the 25700 block of Oak Meadow Drive around 10 p.m. to find the dead woman in the scene.

%MINIFYHTML1e6992567f7222f8897c33068c4a7e8313% %MINIFYHTML1e6992567f7222f8897c33068c4a7e8314%

The identity of the victim was not revealed immediately.

%MINIFYHTML1e6992567f7222f8897c33068c4a7e8315% %MINIFYHTML1e6992567f7222f8897c33068c4a7e8316%

There was no news about a cause of death. Detectives did not confirm if they had identified any suspect in the case.