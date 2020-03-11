Wolves forced to fly to Greece after UEFA rejects call to postpone Europa League clash | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML744978fa7dbf57789374004b7ef270d611% %MINIFYHTML744978fa7dbf57789374004b7ef270d612%

Nuno Espirito Santo told Sky Sports News that he was "not happy,quot; of going to Greece after the owner of Olympiakos was diagnosed with coronavirus







%MINIFYHTML744978fa7dbf57789374004b7ef270d613% %MINIFYHTML744978fa7dbf57789374004b7ef270d614%

%MINIFYHTML744978fa7dbf57789374004b7ef270d615% %MINIFYHTML744978fa7dbf57789374004b7ef270d616%

The wolves have been forced to fly to Greece for their Europa League clash against Olympiakos after UEFA rejected their request to postpone the match amid fears of the coronavirus.

The Premier League club insists that the game poses "unnecessary risk,quot; as cases increase in Europe, and after Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The game will be played behind closed doors after the Greek government imposed a temporary suspension on spectators at sporting events, and the head of the Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo, questioned the point of playing without fans.

All Olympiakos football staff have tested negative for the virus and UEFA has ordered the game to go ahead, despite other Europa League games in Spain and Italy being suspended, and the Wolves say they respect that decision.

Evangelos Marinakis isolates himself and says "it feels good,quot;

"Our position is that the trip poses unnecessary risks to our players, staff, fans and the families of all who travel, at such critical and uncertain times," the club said.

"Our concern is also for our opponents, whose players and staff have been tested today, and are now expected to play their part in a major match, under the difficult and challenging circumstances of their owner suffering from the virus."

"It is also disappointing that the match is played without local supporters and outside, as that is part of what makes the European competition so special, as well as the fact that our fans have already competed with similar obstacles on our trip to the Europa League already this season. " .

"We believe that there are some things that are more important than soccer and that the good health of our pack and the general public is one of them."

"However, we respect UEFA's decision and the integrity of the competition, and tomorrow we will travel to Greece to play the match."

"We hope that our request to UEFA, and our acceptance of their decision, can act as a catalyst for them to consider alternative options to move forward, as this will not be the last element affected by the coronavirus."

2:25 Nuno Espirito Santo says soccer should be stopped instead of games being played behind closed doors due to coronavirus Nuno Espirito Santo says soccer should be stopped instead of games being played behind closed doors due to coronavirus

The Greek club said in a statement on Wednesday: "Olympiakos FC reports that after the required medical examinations to which all members of the football team, as well as board members and staff, were presented, all evidence negative for the COVID -19 virus. "

& # 39; We are living in fear & # 39; says Nuno Espirito Santo

Wolves' statement comes after Chief Nuno Espirito Santo told him Sky sports news earlier on Tuesday that he didn't want the game to go ahead, demanding that club staff and players' health be first.

"I understand the decision to play behind closed doors, but what is football for? There is no point in playing behind closed doors," he said.

"This is more than soccer. This is a social situation. Everyone is concerned. Something has to be done. Closed doors in stadiums is not a solution. It is not normal."

"We are not happy to leave. Olympiakos is suffering from its own problems. It is time to think: is there another option? Can we stop? This will eventually happen in the Premier League. Let's think about it."

"We are living in fear. If we have to go as a club, then we have to come back."

"As a parent, should I go there if I didn't have the obligation of my job? It's bigger than soccer. It's social, it's society."

Adjuvant: I am concerned about the health of my family

Captain Conor Coady has revealed that he is concerned about his family's health prior to Wolves' trip to Olympiakos.

"That is the question really. You go home with your wives and children after the game, so that is the priority," he said.

"We need to make sure it's correct when we go home, but yes, we read everything, we see everything."

"We have seen the game postponed tonight between Manchester City and Arsenal, but as players, there is not much we can do. All we can do is train, prepare and listen to our coach and play tomorrow night."

"We are ready to play. We have looked at it and many people have spoken, we have read many things and seen many things, but listen, we are professional soccer players."

"We have to prepare to prepare to play a game that is really important to this football club."

"People have had a lot to say, we have read a lot of things in the press and whether it is right or wrong, we are professionals and we are ready to compete as much as we can."

West Ham vs Lobos Live

Pedro Martins: We understand the point of view of the wolves

Olympiakos manager Pedro Martins declined to criticize Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo for wanting to postpone his draw in the Europa League, but insisted that it is safe to play.

"Everyone can react how they feel, we have to respect the point of view of the wolves," said Martins. "We know that the responsibility lies with the authorities and those who tell us what to do.

"We fully trust them and if they tell us that it is safe to play behind closed doors, we will. We understand the Wolves, in the same way that we trust the authorities."

"There have been thousands of cases in Europe, but this club has taken all the necessary measures and we have all been tested and the results have been negative. There should be no doubt in the mind of anyone who is going to come."