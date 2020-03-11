Willow Smith will be trapped in a box for 24 hours as a performance art

Roommates, it seems that Willow Smith is taking performance art to a whole new level! According to the LA Times, Willow was inspired for this performance from his own personal experiences. Apparently, this gesture is one way that she tries to deal with the anxiety she has experienced since she was a child.

She told the post, Wednesday (today) starting at 9 p.m. PST, she and her boyfriend Tyler Cole will begin to go through eight stages of anxiety: paranoia, anger, sadness, numbness, euphoria, great interest, compassion and, finally, acceptance at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA).

The box will reportedly be clear, but there will be a canvas inside so Willow and her man can paint and write affirmations. When asked about what caused the idea, it seems that she was in the studio with her boyfriend when they were recording her joint album tentatively titled "The Anxiety,quot; and that was when the inspiration came. She went on to say: "We thought:" Wouldn't it be so interesting if we could personify this experience? Starting to be afraid and feel lonely and move to a place of acceptance and joy?

She also added, "This is not for people to say," Oooh! "This is to become aware. The first thing we are going to write on our wall of titles is something like:" Accepting one's fears is the first step towards understanding. "Then you know that this is something real. This is by a real cause. "

