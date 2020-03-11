Willow Smith claims Kobe Bryant inspired her to spend 24 hours in a box

On March 11, Willow Smith showed the world that she is ready to be vulnerable. Reportedly, the Red Table Talk Star will spend an entire day in a box to experience a variety of emotions before finally reaching "acceptance."

The "Whip My Hair,quot; artist will reportedly experience feelings of "paranoia, anger, sadness, numbness, euphoria, great interest, compassion, and then acceptance." The LA Times was the first to reveal that Willow will be in the attached figure for approximately 3 hours each.

Willow has previously explained that the death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was one of the main reasons he chose to exhibit. As most know, Kobe died on January 26 after a helicopter crash that involved eight other people, including his teenage daughter.

Smith told reporters that people live in a world where anything can happen due to its chaotic nature. Will Smith's only daughter claimed that all people are unaware of what will happen in her future, and anxiety regarding right or wrong decisions often feels insurmountable.

As for his collaborators, Smith will work alongside Tyler Cole, who also struggles with severe anxiety. This is not the first time that the duo have worked on a project before, including their last effort together, The anxiety.

During his conversation with the Los Angeles Times, Smith hypothesized the greatness of such an experience, an experience in which a person can move through each stage until finally reaching a "place of acceptance and joy." She and Tyler will reportedly launch their project together after the exhibition.

People who attend the show can see Smith and Cole go through all the stages through a glass wall. Both sides of the wall are painted with affirmations. Addressing potential critics, Willow stated that she and Tyler know that it is a "very sensitive issue,quot;, but that is how they intend to approach and represent it.

Willow is the only daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, and the brother of Jaden Smith. She co-hosts Red Table Talk with his mother and grandmother.



