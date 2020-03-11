Will Varun Dhawan work with the director of Kesari, Anurag Singh?

Varun Dhawan is ready for his next one, Coolie No. 1, directed by his father, David Dhawan. It is the official remake of the director's release in 1995, of the same name. Sara Ali Khan will be seen alongside Varun in the new version Coolie No. 1. While Varun will be seen playing the character of Govinda, Sara will be seen putting herself in the shoes of Karisma Kapoor. The film will hit theaters on May 1, 2020. In addition to Coolie No. 1, according to the latest reports, Varun is also preparing for a project with the director of Kesari.