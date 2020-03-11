Will the heat stop the spread of new viruses? Nobody really knows

JAKARTA – As outbreaks of the new coronavirus that first emerged in China continue to spread in more than 100 countries, particularly those experiencing winter, one of the biggest unanswered questions is how it will behave in warmer climates.

Like the flu, the new disease is a respiratory infection that belongs to a family of viruses that generally survives longer in colder environments. Most people experience only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, but older adults and people with existing health problems can have more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The virus has reached all continents except Antarctica, but has not yet caused major outbreaks in the southern hemisphere. Some key questions about how the virus might behave once the temperature rises:

WILL VIRUSES WITHDRAW IN HOT WEATHER?

Nobody knows. The new coronavirus was identified only in late December, and most scientists say there is simply no data to suggest that COVID-19 cases will begin to decline in warmer climates.

"We have to assume that the virus will continue to have the ability to spread, and it is a false hope to say yes, it will just go away in the summer like the flu," said Dr. Michael Ryan, head of emergencies at the World Health Organization.

Dr. Dale Fisher, a senior infectious disease consultant at National University of Singapore, was also not convinced that warm weather significantly slowed its spread.

"Maybe after it has been around for a few years and most of the world has had it, maybe then it will settle into a more flu-like pattern," he said. "Because we have no natural immunity to this, we are all much more vulnerable, regardless of the weather."

But Dr. Mohammad Sajadi, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Maryland, believes that the weather could play a role. He and his colleagues found striking temperature similarity between regions with sustained outbreaks of COVID-19: between 5 and 11 degrees Celsius (41 and 52 degrees Fahrenheit).

"If we are right about seasonality, that could help with surveillance and other public health measures," Sajadi said.

How have related viruses behaved?

The new virus is genetically related to SARS and MERS. Severe acute respiratory syndrome first erupted in China in late 2002 and eventually sickened some 8,000 people worldwide before it was declared contained in July 2003.

But the arrival of summer was not what stopped SARS. The extraordinary measures that included the closure of trips from the epicenters in Asia and Canada and a massive slaughter of palm civets that transmitted the disease to humans were largely credited with curbing the disease.

Although transmission of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome has never been entirely interrupted, its spread to humans by camels is primarily sporadic, causing limited outbreaks since its identification in 2012.

"I don't think there is anything we can say about seasonality and coronavirus based on what we've seen with SARS and MERS," said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. "I have been on the Arabian Peninsula when MERS is spreading in 110 degree heat (43 degrees Celsius) very well," he said.

WHY HAS VIRUS NOT CAUSED EPIDEMICS OF THE SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE?

It can be very early. Past pandemics have sometimes taken months to reach every country in the world.

Surveillance could also be a problem. The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to those of many other diseases, including influenza, measles, and malaria, making detecting cases of the new virus challenging.

Benjamin Cowling, head of the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of Hong Kong School of Public Health, said he suspects that there are broader outbreaks in countries that already have confirmed cases, such as Thailand and Vietnam.

"We believe that most typically warm countries have not been testing as aggressively as some of the colder ones," he said.

Cowling also said that people's behavior in winter settings is likely to have an effect.

"People are more likely to spend time indoors in colder climates than in summer," he said. "More time indoors means that people are more likely to be together in the same rooms and therefore become infected."

Sajadi, the professor who discovered the temperature similarities, acknowledged that epidemics are influenced by numerous factors, but hypothesized that countries with colder climates could be more affected by the coronavirus, noting that even parts of southern countries with large outbreaks, such as Italy and Iran, have not. has been hit so badly.

But, Cowling said, higher temperatures are unlikely to completely stop the continued spread of the virus.

"I don't think we can count on it stopping in the summer. It may slow down, but it won't stop," he said. "At this rate, we would expect every country in the world to have cases in about nine months, we are heading towards that now."

Cheng reported from London.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Department of Scientific Education of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

