Will Mrunal Thakur be the protagonist in Thadam's remake?

Sidharth Malhotra recently announced his next project, which is the Hindu remake of southern success, Thadam. The film will see Sidharth in a double role and there is already a lot of publicity around the project. However, while the creators did not announce the female protagonist of the film at that time, it is rumored that Mrunal Thakur has pocketed the role.

According to reports, Super 30 and Ghost Stories actress Mrunal Thakur has been hired as the female protagonist of the film. She will play the role of a policeman and will be a crucial part in this action thriller. Sidharth Malhotra will play a double role, where he will be seen as a kind businessman and a rookie thief. The movie is basically a chase of the cat and the mouse between the policeman who chases the identical-looking businessman and thief.

Mrunal is currently filming for the new version of Jersey, where he will star alongside Shahid Kapoor. Apart from this, it will also be seen with Abhimanyu Dasani in Aankh Mincholi. It seems that this young and talented actress has an impressive training in her kitten!