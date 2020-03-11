Will Mickey Arthur and Dimuth Karunaratne raise Sri Lanka against England? The | Cricket News





Will Sri Lanka find a way at home against England?

When England visited Sri Lanka for the last time in 2018, a big farewell was coming on the horizon when Rangana Herath retired from the cricket Test after the first game of the series.

This time it is more about new beginnings and new faces instead of affectionate goodbyes.

%MINIFYHTMLca1c1261034e53aaa09ae55bdcc4cb4811% %MINIFYHTMLca1c1261034e53aaa09ae55bdcc4cb4812%

England has changed a lot since its series was extended two years ago, and Sri Lanka too, with only eight of the 15 players that appeared in that series returning this time.

They also have a new head coach, a relatively new captain and inexperienced turn options. So what threat will they represent for England? James Walker-Roberts check out …

Arthur aims to improve

There is a new man at the helm.

Mickey Arthur, who allegedly held talks about the vacancy of head coach of England last year, is tasked to change the fortunes of Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Arthur took South Africa to the top of the Test standings, won series in England and Australia and helped Pakistan win its first Champions Trophy in 2017.

Mickey Arthur was appointed head coach of Sri Lanka in December

In fact, if Arthur's personal record against England has something to do, then this could be a difficult series for tourists. He is undefeated in four test series against England, winning one and drawing one with South Africa, before drawing twice in England with Pakistan.

Arthur improved the standards, particularly in the field, during his time in Pakistan, but faces a difficult task to re-route to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs England Live

They have registered only one victory in the current ICC Test Championship and were criticized by team manager and selection head Ashantha de Mel after their recent series loss to Pakistan.

"They feel comfortable simply sailing along with mediocre performances and the coach has emphasized it very strongly," De Mel told Sri Lanka Daily News. "You have to tell them that if you are mediocre you will not play. That kind of message must pass."

Former Sri Lankan captain Marvan Atapattu also criticized the current regime for a "lack of planning."

"I think there are too many things, too many cooks," he said Sportstar. "We don't lack talent, but then, preparing and polishing talent is something we haven't done correctly."

It is clear that, as with Pakistan, Arthur will have to deal with something more than what happens in the field. However, the batting of Sri Lanka is a particular area of ​​concern, with only a score of more than 315 recorded since the 2018 defeat against England (in January against Zimbabwe).

Along with Arthur, Grant Flower has been hired as the new batting coach in an attempt to improve things.

Karunaratne leads from the front

Starter Dimuth Karunaratne was the second top scorer of the series when England won in Sri Lanka in 2018.

The hosts will look for you to deliver it again, only this time you also have the responsibility of the captaincy.

Karunaratne does not seem to have been too overwhelmed by the captaincy since she took over a little over a year ago.

Dimuth Karunaratne talks to Mickey Arthur

He made a winning century of matches, as Sri Lanka pursued 267 to beat New Zealand last summer, followed with half a century in its next two tests, and has since started in most games.

"Freedom – with patience,quot; seems to be your message to the players.

"It's about keeping your mind free," he said during the series against New Zealand last summer. "If, at any moment, you feel you should play the reverse sweep, but it stops, it is restricting."

"There are times when you can run from that shot, and when it's a safe option. It's about being relaxed. Freedom doesn't mean hitting every ball. It's about playing with confidence."

Since important scores from the first inning are expected to be important, Karunaratne's batting, and how well his message is received, could be key to the possibilities of Sri Lanka.

Is there a spin king?

When England last toured in 2018, they prepared for a spin test after watching South Africa withdraw into the turning fields.

But it was the spinners in England who shone when Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and Jack Leach combined to take 48 wickets and establish a victory in the series.

This time there is not much spinning experience on both sides.

Ali and Rashid are absent, replaced by Dom Bess and Matt Parkinson, and Dilruwan Perera is the most experienced Sri Lankan spinner with 41 tests under his belt. The left shipowners Lasith Embudleniya and Lakshan Sandakan, the other two spinners specialized in the squad, have played 18 Tests between them.

Dilruwan Perera is the most experienced spinner in Sri Lanka

Herath has urged Sri Lanka to be patient with his new crop of turners.

"There are few options, but we need to give them confidence when playing them," he said.

"Because if you keep changing players do not create trust, that is very important. Especially for spinners, when they continue playing they will learn many things. They need to stay in the game. When you continue playing regularly, then you will accumulate that experience, knowledge and everything. once you get that trust, you will start acting. "

It remains to be seen how much spinners will affect the series, with Arthur suggesting that they might not come into play later.

"The pitches will play an important role, but they have been good lately. I am certainly not in the game of wanting massive furious tournaments of the first ball. Your first entries must be good. Your turn must come into play on day three and your rapids they still need to play a role from the beginning. "

Watch the series of two England events in Sri Lanka live on Sky Sports Cricket from 4 a.m. on Thursday, March 19.