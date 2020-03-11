WHO declares coronavirus a global pandemic: live updates | News

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

I am Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

Here is a summary of developments on Wednesday:

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, with at least 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 deaths.

"We call on countries every day to take urgent and aggressive measures." WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday. "We rang the alarm bell loud and clear. "

Plus:

Leaders of the European Union they promise to do "whatever it takes,quot; to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, It first emerged in China late last year, and Italy has further stepped up the quarantine it imposed across the country earlier this week. It was also reported that the country's chief medical officer, Roberto Stella, 67, died of the disease.

Meanwhile, the virus continued to spread in the United States and appeared in new countries like Bolivia, Honduras, and Turkey, while Indonesia, Bulgaria, and Sweden recorded their first deaths.

More than 66,000 people have recovered from the disease worldwide, according to John Hopkins University, which is tracking the virus.

Here are the latest updates:

Thursday March 12

00:15 GMT – Australia announces $ 11.4 billion stimulus plan

Australia announced an A $ 17.6 billion ($ 11.41 billion) economic stimulus plan on Thursday that includes wage subsidies and cash payments for small businesses to counter the effect of the coronavirus.

"In both this financial year and the next two, the gross impact of that stimulus is A $ 22.9 billion ($ 14.82 billion). That is 1.2 percent of GDP (gross domestic product)," said the prime minister. Scott Morrison to journalists in Canberra.

