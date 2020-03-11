When is the draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Champions League? The | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML3c8af92839b0ac691615baa4cea056c011% %MINIFYHTML3c8af92839b0ac691615baa4cea056c012%

The quarterfinals and semifinal draws of the Champions League will take place on Friday, March 20.







The draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Champions League takes place on March 20, with clubs discovering their route to the final in Istanbul.

When is the draw?

The draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Champions League takes place on Friday March 20 in Nyon, with a procedure that will begin at 11 a.m., UK time.

Who has already qualified?

Atalanta, RB Leipzig

Who can join them?

Remaining the Champions League last 16 draws;

Liverpool (0) vs (1) Atlético de Madrid

(0) vs (1) Atlético de Madrid PSG (1) vs (2) Borussia Dortmund

Juventus (0) vs (1) Lyon

City man (2) vs (1) Real Madrid

(2) vs (1) Real Madrid Barcelona (1) vs (1) Napoli

Bayern Munich (3) vs (0) Chelsea

How does the draw work?

The seeds and protection of the country are eliminated in the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, which means that either side can draw any side from now on.

The first side drawn will play the first of the two-legged quarterfinals at home, with the second leg on the second side drawn.

Each club will also have its way to the end of May in Istanbul, with the draw for the semifinals of the Champions League, and the local and visiting draw for the final, which will also take place after the draw for the quarterfinals.

Champions League qualifying stage – key dates

March 11 and 17/18: Round of 16 – lap

April 7/8: Quarterfinals – one way

April 14/15: Quarterfinals – lap

April 28 and 29: Semifinals – first leg

May 5/6: Semifinals – lap

May 30 Final, Istanbul

