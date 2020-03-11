When do the NBA playoffs begin in 2020? Dates, TV schedule, updated ratings and planting scenarios

%MINIFYHTML3eeb6ee45f9c8023e61ad6b86a78e41511% %MINIFYHTML3eeb6ee45f9c8023e61ad6b86a78e41512%

With just a little more than a month in the 2019-2019 NBA regular season, the teams are still competing for the playoff position.

The Bucks and the Lakers seem to have the first places locked in their respective conferences, but the seeds of the playoffs under them are very much in the air.

Which NBA teams will secure the playoff places as the regular season ends? Check out the updated ranking below along with possible playoff clashes.

When do the NBA 2020 playoffs begin?

Start date: Saturday, April 18

Saturday, April 18 Final date: Sunday, June 21

The last day of the 2019-2019 NBA regular season is Wednesday, April 15. The 2020 NBA playoffs begin three days later, on Saturday, April 18.

The semifinals of the conference will begin from May 4 to 5 (possible progress until May 2 and 3), and the conference finals will begin from May 19 to 20 (possible progress until May 17 and 18). The NBA 2020 finals will begin on June 4 and end no later than June 21.

2020 NBA playoff calendar

Playoff round Start date First round April 18th Conference Semifinals May 4-5 (possible transfer until May 2-3) End of the conference May 19-20 (possible transfer until May 17-18) NBA finals June 4 (last game possible on June 21)

The NBA playoff games will be held by ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT. The finals of the Eastern Conference will be shown on ESPN and the finals of the Western Conference will be broadcast on TNT. ABC will broadcast all the games of the NBA Finals.

How do the NBA playoffs work?

A total of 16 teams, eight from each conference, will participate in the NBA playoffs with the highest seed in each series with an advantage on the local court. In the event that both No. 1 seeds advance to the NBA Finals, the team with the best record will start the series at home.

Each series follows a format of the best of seven (2-2-1-1-1), which means that the highest seed games are Games 1, 2, 5 and 7, while the lowest seed games are Games 3, 4 and 6. The magic number for an NBA championship is 16 wins (four in each round).

Classification of the NBA 2020: Eastern Conference

Here are the latest NBA rankings in the Eastern Conference (last update: March 11).

Seed Equipment Record Lap games one) Bucks * 53-12 – two) Raptors * 46-18 6.5 3) Celtics * 43-21 9.5 4) Hot 41-23 11.5 5) Pacers 39-26 14 6) 76ers 38-26 14.5 7) Nets 30-34 22.5 8) Magic 30-35 2. 3 – Magicians 24-40 28.5 – Hornets 22-42 30.5 – Bulls 22-43 31 – Knicks 20-45 33 – Pistons 20-45 33 – Hawks 20-46 33.5 – Gentlemen 19-46 3. 4

* secured playoff mooring

Classification of the NBA 2020: Western Conference

Here are the latest NBA rankings in the Western Conference (last update: March 11).

Seed Equipment Record Lap games one) Lakers * 49-14 – two) Scissors 44-20 5.5 3) Nuggets 43-21 6.5 4) Jazz 41-23 8.5 5) Thunder 40-24 9.5 6) Rocket 40-24 9.5 7) Mavericks 39-27 11.5 8) Grizzlies 32-33 18 years – Trail Blazers 29-37 21.5 – Pelicans 28-36 21.5 – Kings 28-36 21.5 – Spurs 27-36 22 – Suns 26-39 24 – Timber Wolves 19-45 30.5

* secured playoff mooring

Eliminated from playoff contest: Warriors

(Note: full NBA rules for tiebreakers can be found HERE.)

Clashes if the NBA playoffs started today

Eastern Conference

(1) Dollars vs. (8) Magic

(2) Raptors vs. (7) Networks

(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers

(4) Heat vs. (5) Pacers

Western conference

(1) Lakers vs. (8) Grizzlies

(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks

(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Rockets

(4) Jazz vs. (5) Thunder

Odds to win the 2020 NBA Championship

The top-ranked Lakers (+225) and Bucks (+275) are the favorites to win the 2020 NBA Finals, with the Clippers far behind at +400.

Equipment Possibilities Lakers +225 Dollars +275 Scissors +400 Celts +1200 Rocket +1400 Raptors +1600 Nuggets +2000 76ers +2500 Jazz +2500 Mavericks +3300 Hot +3300 Thunder +4000 Pacers +5000

