What we learned in the Coronavirus news today

A "global pandemic,quot; that could go two ways
The coronavirus outbreak is not just an epidemic, it is also a global pandemic, the World Health Organization declared on Wednesday.
The W.H.O. He resisted using that term until now, for fear that people would take it as an unstoppable virus and stop trying to contain it. But the head of the W.H.O. He said in Geneva that "all countries can still change the course of this pandemic," so it is vital to continue fighting its spread.
You can see why on a chart that has quickly become a defining picture of the crisis. It shows two curves for the number of cases over time: a fast and steep peak if no protective measures are taken, and a flatter, more manageable slope if people wash their hands, limit travel and practice "distancing. Social,quot;.
"This graphic is changing minds, and by changing minds, it is saving lives." Carl Bergstrom tweeted, Professor of biology at the University of Washington.
Paving the curve with mitigation "reduces the number of cases that are active at any given time, which in turn gives doctors, hospitals, police, schools, and vaccine manufacturers time to prepare and respond, without feeling overwhelmed," said Drew Harris, a population health analyst at Thomas Jefferson University, he said to our colleague Siobhan Roberts.
Dr. Harris added: “Some commenters have argued for the outbreak to end quickly. That is a recipe for panic, unnecessary suffering, and death. Slowing down and spreading the wave of cases will save lives. Paving the curve keeps society going. "
Bureaucracy helped the virus spread in Seattle
The government wasted the opportunity to pre-warn of the spread of the coronavirus in the Seattle area after the first US case emerged in January, our correspondents Sheri Fink and Mike Baker report.
Researchers who tracked the flu in the region had collected samples from thousands of people with symptoms, samples that could also be analyzed for the coronavirus. But to do that, investigators needed federal permission, and officials repeatedly rejected them.
After weeks of frustration, researchers began analyzing the samples anyway in late February, and one quickly tested positive. That case, a local teenager with no recent travel history, showed that the virus had already established itself on American soil without anyone knowing.
"He must have been here all this time," recalled Dr. Helen Y. Chu, an infectious disease expert in Seattle. "It's already everywhere."
Federal authorities said no because the researchers' lab was not certified for clinical work and the test subjects had not given permission, among other reasons. On Monday night, they ordered investigators to stop analyzing their samples.
Listen more: Ms. Fink, who covers global public health for The Times, looks at the history and broader consequences of delays and test failures in the US. UU. Today's episode of the podcast "The Daily,quot;.
A fight for action in Washington, D.C.
"We have to assume that it is going to get worse and worse."
That was Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warning Congress that the coronavirus would continue to spread rapidly in the United States, which crossed the threshold of 1,000 cases overnight.
President Trump said he would address the nation about the coronavirus crisis at 9 p.m. Oriental.
Senate and House leaders were competing on Wednesday to craft a short-term, bipartisan bill that could be sent to Trump this week. Most likely, it will focus on paid vacations, improved unemployment insurance, food assistance and help for small businesses affected by the outbreak.
Worried about your taxes? The Internal Revenue Service said it was planning to extend the April 15 deadline for most people to pay their 2019 income tax. (File extensions are easy to get, but generally still have to. pay on time even if archive late.)
Hot spots
-
Basketball will continue, but the crowds will not. the N.C.A.A. He said his annual tournaments, which will begin next week, will be played without fans in the stands. And the warriors of the Golden State N.B.A. He will host the Brooklyn Nets in an empty arena on Thursday.
-
The governor of Kentucky, a state with high levels of religious observance, urged churches and houses of worship across the state to cancel services this weekend.
-
Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany He warned his country that about two thirds of the population would likely contract the virus before the epidemic ends. The country has around 1,600 cases now.
-
Italy tightened its closure, order all closed businesses, except pharmacies, supermarkets, banks and public transport. The country reported more than 2,300 new cases on Wednesday, for a total of more than 12,000, with 827 deaths in total.
-
Case numbers are accumulating across Europe: France Y Spain each has more than 2,000 confirmed cases; Brittany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden Y Switzerland have at least 400; Y Denmark Y Belgium more than 300. Belgium and Ireland They reported their first deaths on Wednesday.
-
India It closed its doors, suspending all visas to travel to the country until April 15, with some official, diplomatic and employment-related exceptions. The suspension even applies to three million people in the Indian diaspora who have lifetime visas.
What you can do
Teens may be particularly anxious. Explain that anxiety alerts us to possible threats and helps us move toward safety. "Feeling a little anxious," you might say, "makes sense right now. You're having the right reaction to the emerging news about the coronavirus."
Learning doesn't have to stop When the children are at home. Some tips from a school administrator: stick to your daily routine, including waking hours; Let them find topics that interest them; and go out when you can.
You should already know the exercise. But let's run again: wet your hands. Foam them with soap. Rub for 20 seconds. Rinse. Dry with a clean towel. It really is the best way to stay safe, because soap is molecular Kryptonite for viruses.
What else are we following?
-
In closed Italy, life has become a grim game of chance, with everyone trying to assess the odds of contracting the virus, especially in Pavia, the birthplace of the Renaissance mathematician who wrote the book on probability.
-
Industry leaders on Broadway, hoping to keep the shows running while protecting public health, have advised actors to stop greeting fans at the stage door.
-
The makeup industry revolves around touching your face, which is why cosmetic companies are getting creative.
-
Journalists traveling through airports have not seen absolute panic, but something more subtle: a largely unspoken anguish over an invisible enemy.
-
A coronavirus conference was canceled due to the coronavirus, reports Bloomberg News.
-
The eye of the storm: Here's "the new normal,quot; inside the beleaguered suburban hospital in Kirkland, Washington, which has treated more patients and seen more virus-related deaths than any other in the United States.
What are you doing
According to C.D.C.'s recommendations, I am being more diligent than usual in washing my hands. Another step I have taken is to bring a stylus that I use for all touch screen transactions outside my home. When I use A.T.M.s, vending machines, and tablets in retail stores and coffee shops, I use a pencil instead of my finger.
– Eric Walton, Manhattan
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.
