What we learned in the Coronavirus news today

After weeks of frustration, researchers began analyzing the samples anyway in late February, and one quickly tested positive. That case, a local teenager with no recent travel history, showed that the virus had already established itself on American soil without anyone knowing.

"He must have been here all this time," recalled Dr. Helen Y. Chu, an infectious disease expert in Seattle. "It's already everywhere."

Federal authorities said no because the researchers' lab was not certified for clinical work and the test subjects had not given permission, among other reasons. On Monday night, they ordered investigators to stop analyzing their samples.

Listen more: Ms. Fink, who covers global public health for The Times, looks at the history and broader consequences of delays and test failures in the US. UU. Today's episode of the podcast "The Daily,quot;.

A fight for action in Washington, D.C.

"We have to assume that it is going to get worse and worse."

That was Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warning Congress that the coronavirus would continue to spread rapidly in the United States, which crossed the threshold of 1,000 cases overnight.

President Trump said he would address the nation about the coronavirus crisis at 9 p.m. Oriental.

Senate and House leaders were competing on Wednesday to craft a short-term, bipartisan bill that could be sent to Trump this week. Most likely, it will focus on paid vacations, improved unemployment insurance, food assistance and help for small businesses affected by the outbreak.

Worried about your taxes? The Internal Revenue Service said it was planning to extend the April 15 deadline for most people to pay their 2019 income tax. (File extensions are easy to get, but generally still have to. pay on time even if archive late.)