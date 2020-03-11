What Tuukka Rask had to say after earning a silence on his birthday

COMMENTARY

A team sought to become the first in the league with 100 points this season. The other hoped to win his tenth consecutive victory and take exclusive possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Tuesday's inclination between the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers had many stories for a season finale. The Flyers smelled blood during the first two periods while the Bruins, with Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug out of the lineup, persevered while Tuukka Rask kept his team unaided with a large amount of timely saves.

Matt Grzelcyk, taking Torey Krug's place in the second defensive pair and the lead unit for the top man, scored a fundamental goal in the power game at the end of the second period to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the second intermediate. The Bruins found their pace in the third when Patrice Bergeron added an insurance account at the end of the regulation to ensure a 2-0 victory at the Wells Fargo Center.

"It's one of those things where you almost need 100 points to get to the playoffs," Rask told reporters after the game. "The League is tighter than ever and we are just trying to start at the beginning of the season and maintain that momentum throughout the year, and we have achieved it this year." Now we finish strong. "

The Bruins enter their last 12 games with a clearer path to the ice advantage at home during the postseason. This is what we learned when the league's leading Bruins increased their lead to eight points over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Rask won a milestone on his birthday.

Rask celebrated his 33rd birthday in Philadelphia, hoping to shake off a shaky departure from Bruins-Lightning's wild inclination on Saturday. He did exactly that against the best team in the league on Tuesday.

The Finn saw 12 shots on goal in each period, stopping 36 in total against players like Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, Jakub Voracek and company. The Bruins needed Rask to rescue them and Vezina Winner 2014 did it with his acute reaction time, as seen in his save in the first period at Travis Konecny, rebound control and outstanding positioning on the road to his 50th race.

"It's a great milestone," Rask, the most successful netminder of all time in Boston, told reporters. "I didn't even realize (the 50th closing). It's one of those things that I've played enough games and these milestones happen. And this is good.

The Bruins have prepared very well for another deep playoff race. Rask took them in a game of raising the Stanley Cup after his spectacular postseason performance a year ago. He has followed that stellar race with another season worthy of Vezina.

However, there is a Cup that Rask needs to raise to silence his skeptics and secure his legacy as one of Boston's greatest netminders of all time.

Boston's D intensified in the absence of Krug and Carlo.

For the most part, the Bruins avoided the error of the injury after returning from their rest week in late January. However, they reached a small obstacle upon entering Tuesday, with their two second pair defenders out of the lineup at Krug and Carlo.

Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy carried the load again on Tuesday in front of the top line of Philly de Giroux, Couturier and Voracek.

The Bruins knew they had an uphill climb with Grzelcyk and Jeremy Lauzon going up to the second defensive pair. That left John Moore, who played in his second consecutive game after almost a month of healthy scratches, and a return of Conor Clifton as the last "D,quot; pair.

Grzelcyk and Lauzon, Boston's third usual "D,quot; couple, finally found a rhythm in their greater workload. The same applied to a rusty Moore and Clifton, as the duo combined for eight hits at night.

Whether 5-in-5 or special teams, the Bruins blue liners remained engaged against a relentless Flyers attack. However, on a night when they achieved a perfect 3-for-3 in the penal penalty without Carlo, their crucial moment was a late power game of the second period.

With Grzelcyk replacing Krug in the higher power game unit, the Bruins could not turn on the lamp at their first opportunity with the advantage of the man at the end of the first period and in the second. But they took full advantage of their next opportunity when Grzelcyk shot once, in David Pastrnak's feed, beyond Carter Hart to give the Bruins that crucial first goal with 1:21 to play in the second.

Matt Grzelcyk buries his fourth goal of the season. Bruins leads the Flyers, 1-0, entering the third period. pic.twitter.com/Q78fRHjBy7 – Conor Ryan (@ ConorRyan_93) March 11, 2020

The mentality of the next Bruins man worked well in Philadelphia. That mentality helped them during a period plagued by injuries during the first months of the 2019-20 campaign. However, they know that they cannot lose Krug and Carlo, both injured in the upper body, for a prolonged period.

The Bruins showed a killer instinct in the last 20 minutes.

Rask resisted Philly's relentless attack during the first two periods. Grzelcyk then gave the Bruins something else to build on his power account in the second period.

How vital was Grzelcyk's account? Well, the Bruins would have faced an uphill climb even if things were still tied at 0-0 after 40 minutes. The Flyers entered on Tuesday with a staggering 39-0-2 mark when leading or drawing after two periods.

The Flyers, well, they flew out the doors, but they had nothing to show going to the third. The Bruins, although not playing exactly badly, did not show the same assertiveness and attention to detail that we have seen under Cassidy's guidance.

However, even with Bruce Cassidy shuffling his lineup during a middle rock stanza, the Bruins persevered. And in the third, they showed a killer instinct and a more aggressive attack scheme in all three zones.

Cassidy's squad finally got that insurance figure when Bergeron fired a wrister from Hart's past point at 2:40 p.m. on the third.

"The third (period) was possibly the best of the year," Cassidy told reporters during his post-game press conference. "Against a good club, which has a goal against it, I liked the way we stayed in attack mode. So, for us, that was a good response from our group after not being the best second period. I think the late goal of the power game (by Grzelcyk) obviously helped a lot, it gives you life, but after that, I thought we were excellent. "

The Bruins did not play the sharpest hockey mark for 40 minutes. They were a different and more fluid team following Grzelcyk's account.