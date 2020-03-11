What does coronavirus do to the body?

As a result, some patients can withstand the damage inflicted not only by the virus, but also by their own immune system while being enraged to fight the infection.

Experts have not yet documented whether the virus can affect the brain. But scientists who studied SARS have reported some evidence that The SARS virus may infiltrate the brain in some patients. Given the similarity between SARS and Covid-19, the infection caused by the new coronavirus, an article published last month in the Journal of Medical Virology argued that the possibility that the new coronavirus can infect some nerve cells should not be ruled out.

Why do some people get seriously ill but most don't?

About 80 percent of people infected with the new coronavirus have relatively mild symptoms. But about 20 percent of people get sick more seriously and in about 2 percent of patients in China, who have had most cases, the disease has been fatal.

Experts say the effects seem to depend on how robust or weakened a person's immune system is. Older people or those with underlying health problems, such as diabetes or another chronic disease, are more likely to develop severe symptoms.

Dr. Xiao performed pathological examinations of two people in China who were admitted to a hospital in Wuhan in January for a different reason: they needed surgery for early stage lung cancer, but whose records showed later that they had also had an infection with coronavirus, which the hospital did not recognize at the time. The lung cancer of none of the patients was advanced enough to kill them, he said.

One of those patients, an 84-year-old woman with diabetes, died of coronavirus pneumonia, Dr. Xiao said, records showed.

The other patient, a 73-year-old man, was somewhat healthier, with a history of hypertension that he had managed well for 20 years. Dr. Xiao said the man had a successful surgery to remove a lung tumor, was discharged and nine days later he returned to the hospital because he had a fever and cough that was determined to be coronavirus.