What does coronavirus do to the body?

As cases of coronavirus infection proliferate around the world and governments take extraordinary measures to limit the spread, there is still much confusion about what exactly the virus does in people's bodies.
Symptoms [fever, cough, shortness of breath] can indicate any number of illnesses, from influenza to streptococci and common cold. This is what medical experts and researchers have learned so far about the progression of the infection caused by this new coronavirus, and what they still do not know.
How does this coronavirus cause infection?
The virus is transmitted through droplets transmitted to the air by coughing or sneezing, which nearby people can take by the nose, mouth or eyes. The viral particles in these drops travel rapidly to the back of the nostrils and to the mucous membranes in the back of the throat, joining a particular receptor in the cells, starting there.
Coronavirus particles have spiked proteins that protrude from their surfaces, and these spikes hook into cell membranes, allowing virus DNA to enter the human cell.
That genetic material proceeds to "sequester the metabolism of the cell and say, in effect," Do not do your usual job. His job now is to help me multiply and create the virus, "said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
How does this process cause respiratory problems?
As copies of the virus multiply, neighboring cells explode and infect. Symptoms often begin in the back of the throat with a sore throat and dry cough.
Then, the virus "creeps progressively through the bronchi," said Dr. Schaffner. When the virus reaches the lungs, its mucous membranes become inflamed. That can damage the alveoli or lung sacs and they have to work harder to perform their function of supplying oxygen to the blood that circulates throughout the body and removing carbon dioxide from the blood so that it can be exhaled.
"If it swells there, it makes it much harder for oxygen to swim through the mucous membrane," said Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, clinical director of the Providence Health System, which included the hospital in Everett, Washington. ., who had the first reported case of coronavirus in the United States, in January.
Swelling and impaired oxygen flow can cause those areas in the lungs to fill with fluid, pus and dead cells. Pneumonia, an infection in the lung, can occur.
Some people have so many breathing problems that they need to be put on a ventilator. In the worst cases, known as acute respiratory distress syndrome, the lungs are filled with so much fluid that no amount of respiratory support can help, and the patient dies.
What path does the virus take in the lungs?
Dr. Shu-Yuan Xiao, professor of pathology at the University of Chicago School of Medicine, examined pathology reports in patients with coronavirus in China. He said the virus seems to start in peripheral areas on both sides of the lung and may take time to reach the upper respiratory tract, the trachea and other central airways.
Dr. Xiao, who also serves as director of the Center for Pathology and Molecular Diagnosis at Wuhan University, said that pattern helps explain why in Wuhan, where the outbreak began, many of the first cases were not identified from righ now.
The initial test regimen in many Chinese hospitals did not always detect infection in the peripheral lungs, so some people with symptoms were sent home without treatment.
"Either they went to other hospitals to seek treatment or they stayed at home and infected their family," he said. "That is one of the reasons why there was such a wide diffusion."
A A recent study by a team led by researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai found that more than half of 121 patients in China had normal CT scans at the beginning of their illness. That study and work by Dr. Xiao show that as the disease progresses, CT scans show "frosted glass opacities," a kind of misty veil in parts of the lung that are evident in many types of viral respiratory infections. These opaque areas can disperse and thicken in places as the disease worsens, creating what radiologists call a pattern of "crazy paving,quot; in exploration.
Are the lungs the only part of the body affected?
Not necessarily. Dr. Compton-Phillips said the infection can spread through the mucous membranes, from the nose to the rectum.
So while the virus seems to concentrate in the lungs, it can also infect cells in the gastrointestinal system, experts say. This may be the reason why some patients have symptoms such as diarrhea or indigestion. The virus can also enter the bloodstream, Dr. Schaffner said.
the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the new coronavirus RNA has been detected in blood and stool samples, but it is not clear if the infectious virus can persist in the blood or feces.
Bone marrow and organs such as the liver can also become inflamed, said Dr. George Diaz, leader of the infectious diseases section at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington, whose team treated the first US coronavirus patient. UU. There may also be some inflammation in the small blood vessels, as happened with SARS, the viral outbreak in 2002 and 2003.
"The virus will actually land on organs such as the heart, kidney, liver and can cause some direct damage to those organs," said Dr. Schaffner. As the body's immune system changes at a high rate to fight the infection, the resulting inflammation can cause these organs to malfunction, he said.
As a result, some patients can withstand the damage inflicted not only by the virus, but also by their own immune system while being enraged to fight the infection.
Experts have not yet documented whether the virus can affect the brain. But scientists who studied SARS have reported some evidence that The SARS virus may infiltrate the brain in some patients. Given the similarity between SARS and Covid-19, the infection caused by the new coronavirus, an article published last month in the Journal of Medical Virology argued that the possibility that the new coronavirus can infect some nerve cells should not be ruled out.
Why do some people get seriously ill but most don't?
About 80 percent of people infected with the new coronavirus have relatively mild symptoms. But about 20 percent of people get sick more seriously and in about 2 percent of patients in China, who have had most cases, the disease has been fatal.
Experts say the effects seem to depend on how robust or weakened a person's immune system is. Older people or those with underlying health problems, such as diabetes or another chronic disease, are more likely to develop severe symptoms.
Dr. Xiao performed pathological examinations of two people in China who were admitted to a hospital in Wuhan in January for a different reason: they needed surgery for early stage lung cancer, but whose records showed later that they had also had an infection with coronavirus, which the hospital did not recognize at the time. The lung cancer of none of the patients was advanced enough to kill them, he said.
One of those patients, an 84-year-old woman with diabetes, died of coronavirus pneumonia, Dr. Xiao said, records showed.
The other patient, a 73-year-old man, was somewhat healthier, with a history of hypertension that he had managed well for 20 years. Dr. Xiao said the man had a successful surgery to remove a lung tumor, was discharged and nine days later he returned to the hospital because he had a fever and cough that was determined to be coronavirus.
Dr. Xiao said the man was almost certainly infected during his first hospital stay, as other patients in his post-surgical recovery room later discovered that they had coronaviruses. Like many other cases, it took days for the man to show respiratory symptoms.
The man recovered after 20 days in the infectious diseases unit of the hospital. Experts say that when patients recover, it is often because supportive care [fluids, respiratory support and other treatments] allows them to survive the worst effects of the inflammation caused by the virus.
What do scientists still not know about coronavirus patients?
A lot. Although the disease resembles SARS in many ways and has elements in common with influenza and pneumonia, the course that a patient's coronavirus will take is not yet fully understood.
Some patients may remain stable for more than a week and then develop pneumonia suddenly, Dr. Diaz said. Some patients seem to recover but then develop symptoms again.
Dr. Xiao said some patients in China recovered but got sick again, apparently because they had damaged and vulnerable lung tissue that was subsequently attacked by bacteria in their body. Some of those patients ended up dying from a bacterial infection, not the virus. But that didn't seem to cause the majority of deaths, he said.
Other cases have been tragic mysteries. Dr. Xiao said he personally knew a man and a woman who became infected, but seemed to be getting better. Then the man deteriorated and was hospitalized.
"He was in I.C.U., receiving oxygen, and he sent a text message to his wife telling him that he was improving, that he had a good appetite, etc.," said Dr. Xiao. “But then, at dusk, he stopped receiving messages from him. She did not know what was happening. And at 10 p.m., he received a notification from the hospital that it had happened. "