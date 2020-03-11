Wendy Williams explains the real reason why she dragged Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, after his arrest!

Wendy Williams did not hesitate to hit Nicki Minaj's husband after Kenneth Petty was arrested and had not even ended in an episode! With that said, she promised to continue her response to her new legal issues and is doing exactly that!

Earlier today, the talk show host even brought in a crime expert to help his viewers get "the bigger picture."

It was also a way for people to understand that it was not his nemesis at all, Nicki Minaj!

Meanwhile, the teacher's husband was arrested earlier this month after failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

Yesterday, he did everything about Nicki, but today, the host took a completely different approach to the current situation.

‘There is a larger image. What do we do with our children? (My reaction was) not so much about Nicki (Minaj), but about how to keep her children protected, "he began.

Then Wendy introduced Billy Stanton, a crime expert, who went ahead and described how the law works.

‘It may vary from state to state, but when you are a convicted sex offender, you file a statement with the state, give them your name, your address, a DNA sample, and your fingerprints – all so the police can track you down. Now if you move, it's up to you to notify the law enforcement authorities of the new place of residence so they can track you down as well … Once you've registered with the state, the state sends it to the feds, and that's how you got caught & # 39 ;, said the expert.

Later, Wendy asked if not registering as a sex offender results in prison or not.

Stanton explained, "Well, this is where it comes in here because they are looking for the background, the circumstances." Now, if Mr. Petty's crimes were anything but you have some dollar money, you've probably hired a high-powered attorney. I guess it won't make it difficult. "

Later, the man suggested that parents get a "pedophile app,quot; that aims to highlight all child predators in a certain area.



