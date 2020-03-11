We must protect the sacred sites of Trump's Mexico-United States border wall | U.S

The president of Tohono O & # 39; odham, Ned Norris, recently traveled to Washington, DC to testify before the Subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples of the Committee on Natural Resources of the House of Representatives of the United States on the impact that the construction of the wall Trump is having in his town. Namely, the cold, methodical and sacrilegious blasting of ancient burials that the Tohono O & # 39; odham consider sacred.

The tribe is before the border between the United States and Mexico, and they have members on both sides. He compared the dynamite in the area, known as Monument Hill, with the intentional destruction of the Arlington National Cemetery, a historic site containing the consecrated remains of legions of US war dead and military service veterans.

The president was sometimes excited, holding back tears, and it is not surprising. That same day, just a few hours earlier, the federal government had conducted its last rounds of explosions there. The Trump administration, displaying the bad taste that seems to characterize it, sent invitations to the macabre event. A group of journalists watched with curiosity and horror as they witnessed the desecration of the ancestral cemeteries of Tohono O & # 39; odham.

Apache warriors, from another tribe in the region, are also buried there. The Trump administration knows that they are destroying what is essentially a cemetery. They have discovered fragments of human bones that date back thousands of years during the explosions.

In fact, the Trump administration is using federal exemptions to bypass the Native American Tomb Protection and Repatriation Act. Without exemptions, these actions would be prohibited and illegal. The exemptions originate from the Real ID Act, a law after September 11 that gives the Department of Homeland Security a broad and uncontrolled authority to waive other laws to build border barriers.

Trump's wall is also cutting a ceremonial route that the people of Tohono O & # 39; odham use for their salt pilgrimage, a key rite of passage for the youth of the tribe.

Representative of the United States, Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe of New Mexico who sits in the House Natural Resources Committee, joined Norris to express his deep concern. "When tribal leaders don't have a seat at the table, indigenous history is lost," he said.

Democratic Arizona Representative Raul Grijalva, another committee member whose district includes Tohono O & # 39; odham, visited Monument Hill weeks ago and was outraged by the destruction he saw happening.

The government claims to have monitors present, but Grijalva has no faith in them, saying that the monitors "would do anything to avoid, mitigate or even point out some of the sacrilegious things that are happening and will continue to occur, given the way they,quot; restart " .

In addition to destroying the sacred sites and cemeteries of Tohono O & # 39; odham, the construction of the Trump wall also involves draining its aquifer and ravaging the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, thus killing plants and wildlife in the Desert ecosystem of Sonora that are fundamental to the tribe of their tribe. culture. The equipment has been uprooted and cut through saguaro cactus, some of which are older than the border itself. Several endangered species also call the area home, such as the ocelot. Only construction reflectors are expected to end the migration patterns of various species of desert animals.

Grijalva said the damage that the Trump administration is doing to the ancestral lands of Tohono O & # 39; odham is irreversible. "You can never reassemble it," he said.

The Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument has been designated as an International Biosphere Reserve and World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), but none of the classifications is preventing the stubborn determination of the Trump administration to build an expensive, weak and easily subverted wall, its monument to hate.

As a Dakota / Lakota woman from Oceti Sakowin (Great Sioux Nation) who was born in the Standing Rock Indigenous Reserve, I have experienced the absolute lack of human decency and the lack of respect that the Trump administration has for indigenous sacred sites. One of his first acts as president was to force Dakota Access Pipeline through our treaties against our will. I can't help feeling a lump in my throat when listening to Tohono O & # 39; odham carry their souls while doing everything possible to prevent Trump from destroying their graves. In Standing Rock, our eyes were filled with tears and our hearts were broken when we saw how excavators crushed ancestral burial sites and when we tried to protect them, as is our sacred duty, they gassed us, shot at us and, on one occasion, stung viciously dogs in women and unarmed children. They were fully aware that they were also destroying graves there.

Although much of their ancestral lands have been decimated, the Tohono O & # 39; odham have requested that Customs and Border Protection create a buffer zone of two miles (3.2 km) around a natural spring (Quitobaquito) and other sites in the path of the border wall that still need to be saved. The proposed area would be complemented with additional technology instead of the wall.

Nothing is sacred to this presidential administration. What is worse is that there is a lack of ethics, morality and rational thinking that refuse to recognize that the desecration of a cemetery and the destruction of a unique and pristine ecosystem that is not found anywhere else full of animals in danger of extinction, it should have priority over an expensive senseless campaign promise based on racism, ignorance and xenophobia. We cannot allow the Tohono O & # 39; odham to be left alone. Protect the sacred.

