Watch the best celebrity Flip the Switch challenges

Challenge accepted!

For those who find themselves scrolling through TikTok, Instagram, or other social media platforms, they are likely to encounter the "Flip the Switch,quot; challenge.

Ordinary people play outside DuckLyrics from her 2018 single "Nonstop,quot; to create fun-filled videos including dance, costume changes, and more at the push of a button.

Only in the last days, #FlipTheSwitch has started to be a trend thanks to the unmissable videos of Saturday night live& # 39; s Kate McKinnon and senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren.

And in fact, Jennifer Lopez Y Alex Rodriguez They were #CoupleGoals when they participated in the challenge. After all, they are not normal parents; They are a great father.

Fortunately, it's not too late to participate in the innocent fun that doesn't seem to be diminishing anytime soon. We compiled some of our favorite transformations from the past few days of actors, talk show hosts, athletes, and more.