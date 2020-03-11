Watch Flula Borg arrive at Baha Men on The Funny Dance Show

If you have seen Pitch Perfect 2, then you have certainly seen Flula Borg Bust a move or two. As one of the leaders of the German group a capella Das Sound Machine, Borg's character stood firm as he faced Barden Bellas. However, his last period on stage is a bit different.

In a preview clip for the new dance competition show of E! The Funny Dance Show (which premieres on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 p.m. in E!), you can see Borg and the accompanying dancers approaching Baha Men"Who let the Dogs Out,quot;. Dressed with hairy dog ​​ears and a tail, Borg goes from crouching on all fours to jumping between a pile of tennis balls.

Luckily for him, the judges, comedian and co-host of The real Loni love; So, you think you can dance Y Dancing with the stars alum Allison Holker; and comedian and television personality Justin Martindale"He seemed to love acting." Martindale even told Borg that he had a true "doggy style,quot;.