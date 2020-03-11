Watch Flula Borg arrive at Baha Men on The Funny Dance Show

If you have seen Pitch Perfect 2, then you have certainly seen Flula Borg Bust a move or two. As one of the leaders of the German group a capella Das Sound Machine, Borg's character stood firm as he faced Barden Bellas. However, his last period on stage is a bit different.
In a preview clip for the new dance competition show of E! The Funny Dance Show (which premieres on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 p.m. in E!), you can see Borg and the accompanying dancers approaching Baha Men"Who let the Dogs Out,quot;. Dressed with hairy dog ears and a tail, Borg goes from crouching on all fours to jumping between a pile of tennis balls.
Luckily for him, the judges, comedian and co-host of The real Loni love; So, you think you can dance Y Dancing with the stars alum Allison Holker; and comedian and television personality Justin Martindale"He seemed to love acting." Martindale even told Borg that he had a true "doggy style,quot;.
As part of Wednesday's first episode, Borg will face Candice Thompson Y Maz Jobrani beside Jessimae Peluso.
These are just some of the comedians that will appear in The Funny Dance Show, where a performance of a choreographed number could win the contestants $ 10,000 for the charity of their choice. The concept comes from the hosts. Justine Marino Y Heidi HeasletThe live show developed at The World Famous Comedy Store. Expect to see dances between Jade Catta-Preta Y Marcella Argüello vs. Daniel Franzese Y Irene Choi; Fortune Feimster Y Willie hunter vs. Fahim Anwar Y Becky Robinson; Ron Funches Y Blair socci vs. Adam Ray Y Brad Williams; Kel Mitchell Y Carly jibson vs. Yamaneika Saunders Y Jeremiah Watkins, and more.
See more of Borg's fun dance moves tuning in The Funny Dance Show premiere on Wednesday.
Watch the premiere of The Funny Dance Show Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 p.m., only at E!