Home Latest News Violence in Cameroon: Ambazonia group affirms deadly attacks | News

Violence in Cameroon: Ambazonia group affirms deadly attacks | News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Violence in Cameroon: Ambazonia group affirms deadly attacks | News
%MINIFYHTMLcaff580217d1ef3eca203198f364338b11% %MINIFYHTMLcaff580217d1ef3eca203198f364338b12%

The deadly attacks in Cameroon last week include raids at several security checkpoints on Tuesday and an explosion in a women's march on Sunday.

In an exclusive interview, Nicolas Haque de Al Jazeera speaks with the leader of the Ambazonia Defense Forces, who is responsible for the attacks.

%MINIFYHTMLcaff580217d1ef3eca203198f364338b13%%MINIFYHTMLcaff580217d1ef3eca203198f364338b14%

%MINIFYHTMLcaff580217d1ef3eca203198f364338b15% %MINIFYHTMLcaff580217d1ef3eca203198f364338b16%

fbq('init', '320402738661210'); fbq('track', 'PageView');

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©