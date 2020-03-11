Violence in Cameroon: Ambazonia group affirms deadly attacks | News

%MINIFYHTMLcaff580217d1ef3eca203198f364338b11% %MINIFYHTMLcaff580217d1ef3eca203198f364338b12%

The deadly attacks in Cameroon last week include raids at several security checkpoints on Tuesday and an explosion in a women's march on Sunday.

In an exclusive interview, Nicolas Haque de Al Jazeera speaks with the leader of the Ambazonia Defense Forces, who is responsible for the attacks.