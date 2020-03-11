Vietnam Veteran Battles City of Dallas on the flag with President Trump – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTHERN DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Vietnam veteran is ready to go to war with the city of Dallas for his support of President Trump.

The flag of Dalas Van Syckle with President Trump and the phrase "Keep America First,quot; first provoked the city's anger about four months ago when it was raised.

"I'm sure I hurt the feelings of someone who came up and was a Democrat and I didn't like my flag," said the 67-year-old, who has now received multiple appointments.

A city spokesman said they consider it both a campaign signal and a violation of the application of the code.

Van Syckle does not agree.

"My argument is that it is not a political sign. It is a signal that supports my country and my president. "

But there is an ordinance of the city that indicates that political signs cannot rise more than 8 feet from the ground. The city sent Van Syckle a warning in January about that. After three warnings, the code application sent VanSickle a subpoena.

But the question remains: is the Van Syckle flag a sign of patriotism or is it a political campaign?

Van Syckle said his close neighbors told him they had no problem with that. In addition, he said he has a "Back The Blue,quot; flag flying out of his house with which the city has no problem. He said he believes that if any other president were on the flag, the city would not order him to lower it.

The City of Dallas has not yet responded to the Up News Info 11 News request for a statement or interview.

Van Syckle has until March 25 to appear in court, what he plans to do and fight the citation.