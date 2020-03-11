Video: Stephen Colbert presents the "Boston Hand Sanitizer,quot; to the world

%MINIFYHTMLb34c003e8ade0ee183a91d61caa9592d11% %MINIFYHTMLb34c003e8ade0ee183a91d61caa9592d12%

%MINIFYHTMLb34c003e8ade0ee183a91d61caa9592d13% %MINIFYHTMLb34c003e8ade0ee183a91d61caa9592d14%

Just one day after learning about John Krasinski's Boston accents, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,quot; undermined the local utterance for comedy once again.

%MINIFYHTMLb34c003e8ade0ee183a91d61caa9592d15% %MINIFYHTMLb34c003e8ade0ee183a91d61caa9592d16%

Immediately after the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, announcing that the state would produce its own hand sanitizer amid the shortage due to the coronavirus, the cold "Late Show,quot; on Tuesday imagined what would happen if Boston did the same.

In the sketch, "Late Show,quot; writers Brian Stack and Django Gold play the Boston Hand Sanitizer pitchers, selling a germ-killing solution made with clam chowder and a six pack of Sam Adams Boston Lager.

"This disinfectant puts New York in shame, just as we did in the 2004 FTAA," Stack said. “Dave Roberts was too fast for Mariano brother. Sorry brother, too fast!

Cuomo's plan to use prison labor to manufacture the state hand sanitizer has been criticized in some circles, but that would not be a problem with the Boston hand sanitizer, according to Stack.

"It is made by people who should being in prison, but they came out because they are very smart, "Stack said.

Leaving aside if Bostonians would call their sandwiches "grinders,quot; as Stack does in the sketch, a couple of linguistic studies show that New England is the only region in America where the "grinder,quot; has widespread use, but most Bostonians simply call them subs. Dave Roberts' reference is perfect, as is the catchy clink of the product ("You want disinfectant, you're in luck. Try our product, the Yankees stink!").