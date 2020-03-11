Vermont Attorney General is suing Clearview AI for its controversial facial recognition application

Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan has filed a lawsuit against Clearview AI and has asked the court to order the company to stop collecting photos and facial recognition data from Vermonters. In a statement, Donovan said he was "disturbed,quot; by the company's business practices, which he says includes the collection and sale of children's facial recognition data.

"This practice is unscrupulous, unethical and contrary to public policies," Donovan said. "I will continue to fight for the privacy of Vermonters, particularly the most vulnerable." Donovan also confirmed that no state or local Vermont agency has used the facial recognition application.

The Vermont Attorney General alleges that this database violates the Vermont Consumer Protection Act, as well as the Data Agent Law.

%MINIFYHTML8fb51f22a08e39b75f9c5372205ba67311% %MINIFYHTML8fb51f22a08e39b75f9c5372205ba67312%

Clearview AI created its controversial application by removing billions of images of individuals available on the Internet without their knowledge or consent. Clearview customers, which a filtered customer list suggests that they go from the Department of Justice to Best Buy, can use the application's database to search for people of interest using any available photo.

Donovan alleges that this database violates the Vermont Consumer Protection Act, as well as the Data Agent Law.

Clearview has remained challenging in the face of opposition to its service, claiming that what it does is no different from the job of a traditional search engine. “Clearview AI works similarly to search engines like Google and Bing. Clearview AI, however, collects much less data than Google and Bing, because Clearview AI only collects public images and its web address. That's it, "the company said in a statement to CNET. "Google, Bing and Facebook collect much more data, including names, addresses, financial and health information and shopping habits."

Vermont’s AG is just the latest in a series of officials, companies and individuals who have expressed concern about the Clearview AI facial recognition database. The New Jersey attorney general has already banned state police forces from using the application, while Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) has written to the company's CEO to express his concerns.

Meanwhile, the services that Clearview used to collect its image database have also opposed the company's actions. YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter have asked the company to stop scraping the images of their sites, and many of them say their terms of service explicitly prohibit the practice of scraping information.

This is not the first legal action Clearview AI has faced. In january ZDNet reported that an individual in Illinois filed a lawsuit against the company while CNET He reported that another lawsuit was filed in New York in February.