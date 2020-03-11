Verizon's new Yahoo Mobile service has unlimited data without limitation for $ 40 – BGR

%MINIFYHTML34821188869d581991509c0a67834bce11% %MINIFYHTML34821188869d581991509c0a67834bce12%

Verizon's decision to buy Yahoo for almost $ 5 billion was a scratch in 2017, but after all these years, it seems that the mobile operator has finally found a use for the once popular brand. On Wednesday, Verizon launched a new phone service called Yahoo Mobile, which offers unlimited calls, text messages and data for $ 39.99 / month and operates on the Verizon 4G LTE network. You can visit the Yahoo Mobile website right now and subscribe to a plan.

As with many other mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), you can take your own device to the new service or buy a phone and plan directly from Yahoo Mobile. The service currently sells Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, Motorola and even ZTE phones, many at a discount.

Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media, explained to CNN Business that Yahoo is still a "really reliable brand,quot; and that it will combine well with Verizon, which has "the best network in the United States." "We have a customer segment that wants content and wants to interact, so it makes sense to expand it," he added.

One of the main concerns with any MVNO is the slowdown. The sacrifice you make to pay a lower price than you would pay for an unlimited plan directly from Verizon or AT,amp;T or any other important operator is that your data speeds are often prioritized over yours, but this is what the questions say Frequent Yahoo Mobile:

Do you slow down my connection based on the amount of data I use? Never. Yahoo Mobile will not slow it down based on your data usage. However, when the network becomes congested, your data may decrease slightly. But this is common for anyone in any operator.

But then this line in small print makes it clear that not all traffic will be treated equally by Verizon:

In traffic times, your data may be temporarily slower than others. Speeds limited to 5 Mbps and limited to one device attached at a time.

If you are willing to support these limitations, you can check and see if your device is compatible with Yahoo Mobile on this page. These are all devices that Yahoo Mobile says are compatible at launch:

Apple iPhone 6, 6s, SE, 7, 8, X, XS, XS Max and XR

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 + SE are checked twice by sending your IMEI to our compatibility checker

Google Pixel 3, 3a, 3XL and 3aXL

Motorola G7 Power

Finally, if you choose to register, you will also get a Yahoo Mail Pro account without advertising on all your devices at no additional charge. Yahoo Mobile will be compatible with more devices in the future, and Gowrappan says more plans could be introduced in the next year also to adapt to a wider range of consumers.

Image source: Yahoo Mobile