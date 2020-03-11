Verizon launches Yahoo mobile phone service

Verizon is launching a Yahoo brand mobile phone service called Yahoo Mobile in an attempt to use consumers total apathy towards familiarity with the Yahoo brand to launch a new wireless provider.

Yahoo Mobile works outside the Verizon network and offers a single plan: unlimited LTE data for $ 40 per month, plus limited immobilization and a subscription to Yahoo Mail Pro. It's a good price; Verizon charges $ 65 per month for an unlimited prepaid plan, and AT,amp;T charges $ 45 per month.

Verizon hasn't done much with the Yahoo brand since it was bought

If all this feels like a lazy attempt to recycle the Yahoo brand, well, it gets worse: Yahoo Mobile is basically a renowned version of Visible, which is other derivative telephone service operated by Yahoo. The unique plan is the same, their websites match beat by beat, and Yahoo Mobile even offers the Visible phone insurance plan under the name of Visible.

Verizon closed its purchase of Yahoo almost three years ago. The agreement included the Yahoo brand and major web services such as Flickr and Tumblr. But Verizon was primarily interested in Yahoo's advertising technology, and has done little with Yahoo. Since then, both Flickr and Tumblr have been sold, and Yahoo's biggest ads have been paid for data breaches.

Spin-off operators such as Yahoo Mobile and Visible allow Verizon to diversify its business and try new ways to sell wireless services. Verizon is not exactly a beloved brand, but Visible has a modern brand and a simple pricing structure, something that could attract younger customers. Yahoo Mobile offers another version of that, only with the extremely attractive additional benefit of … Yahoo Mail subscription.