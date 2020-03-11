Vanessa Lachey credits sex in the shower to keep the marriage strong

REX / Shutterstock
Obviously, love is in the air!
While many contestants in the successful Netflix series Love is blind they have developed strong ties and relationships, credit must be given to the presenters of the program.
Oh yeah, Nick Lachey Y Vanessa Lachey They have built an unwavering connection that has resulted in three children and a lasting marriage.
What are Vanessa's advice for keeping relationships alive and strong?
"Sex in the shower," the Love is blind co-host shared in today's new episode The podcast of Fine. "I love you Nick. So I'm in the shower and I'm like, I have a full day. You have a full day. It's now or never." Children are in school. It happens and later that night, if you wear the icing, great. But if not, we already showered. "
Co-host Nikki Bella intervened and admitted that he used to have sex in the shower with his fiance Artem Chigvintsev. According to the Total fine Star, "we stopped,quot; because "I think we need a bigger shower."
"If you tell Artem,‘ I want to have sex with you in the shower, so we need a bigger shower, & # 39; I have a feeling it will be like Extreme makeover. In 48 hours, you will have a new marble shower, "joked Vanessa." I always say: "You wake me up tomorrow." And (Nick) as you know, that never works because I'm never a morning sexual girl. I am not. I'm sorry. I need to be late at night, that's why I'm in the shower and he's there and the kids are gone … I say baby and he knows exactly. "
Nick and Vanessa served as co-hosts of Netflix's latest hit (produced by Kinetic Content) titled Love is blind. More recently, the couple met with the cast for a special meeting episode that aired on YouTube.
While working together is an absolute "blessing," Vanessa also admitted that raising children together has brought much joy.
"For us, it is to see our children grow and see how their personalities develop," he shared. "The concerts come and go, but at the end of the day, I mean, after seeing them, I could go home and want to make baby number 4."
