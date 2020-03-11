Vanessa Lachey credits sex in the shower to keep the marriage strong

Obviously, love is in the air!

While many contestants in the successful Netflix series Love is blind they have developed strong ties and relationships, credit must be given to the presenters of the program.

Oh yeah, Nick Lachey Y Vanessa Lachey They have built an unwavering connection that has resulted in three children and a lasting marriage.

What are Vanessa's advice for keeping relationships alive and strong?

"Sex in the shower," the Love is blind co-host shared in today's new episode The podcast of Fine. "I love you Nick. So I'm in the shower and I'm like, I have a full day. You have a full day. It's now or never." Children are in school. It happens and later that night, if you wear the icing, great. But if not, we already showered. "

Co-host Nikki Bella intervened and admitted that he used to have sex in the shower with his fiance Artem Chigvintsev. According to the Total fine Star, "we stopped,quot; because "I think we need a bigger shower."