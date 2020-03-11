Vanderpump Rules: Tom Schwartz surprises fans with this bomb about his marriage to Katie Maloney

During the most recent episode of Vanderpump RulesTom Schwartz surprised fans when he revealed that he and his wife Katie Maloney were not legally married. During Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's wedding celebration in Versailles, Kentucky, Schwartz told Taylor that he never released the couple's marriage license after their 2016 ceremony.

"At the wedding, it was my duty to make sure that the marriage certificate was in a safe place, and I lost it," Schwartz admitted, since a flashback of the ceremony implied that he had left it in his car.

Maloney said in a confessional that he wanted Schwartz to take the initiative because he planned the entire wedding. But Schwartz stated that he did not understand the importance of "a piece of paper."

Taylor is not someone who keeps juicy information to himself, and the news quickly spread throughout the group. Stassi Schroeder ended by telling Lisa Vanderpump, who officiated the rustic ceremony in Northern California in August 2016.

"Are you kidding?" Vanderpump said. "All that effort I put into writing those votes. And they are not even married? I put more effort into getting them married than they do. ”

Vanderpump ended up confronting Maloney about the paperwork accident and asked if it was true that neither she nor Schwartz presented the marriage license after they were married. After discovering that it was true, Vanderpump questioned Schwartz's true intentions during a confessional.

"Is it a subconscious decision that Tom didn't publish the letter because he has these commitment issues? That's kind of a subliminal thing that he never, ever does," Vanderpump said.

However, in his confessional, Schwartz stated that he did not believe Vanderpump was "so angry,quot; for not having submitted the documentation.

The couple ended up having a second wedding at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas in July 2019 in front of family and friends, just days after Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright said “Yes”.

Taylor and Cartwright officiant Lance Bass accidentally revealed the truth about Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney last summer during a podcast appearance, and then apologized for his mistake.

"People forget that I've been on entertainment news for the past 15 years," Bass said. "So, you know, when there are nugget pieces out there, I'm going to talk about it. I didn't know it was a secret."

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air on Tuesday nights in Bravo.



