US states UU. They compete to contain coronavirus since the cases exceed 1,000

By Marina Villeneuve and Olga R. Rodriguez, The Associated Press

As cases of coronaviruses arise in the United States, some governors and other leaders are struggling to curb their spread, banning large public gatherings, imposing quarantines and calling the National Guard troops.

With new deaths reported and the number of confirmed cases in the US. UU. Above 1,000, legislators and health officials established containment areas and quarantine areas and tried to limit contact with those who might be infected.

In the state of Washington, the governor was expected to ban meetings of more than 250 people in virtually the entire Seattle metropolitan area, where about 4 million people live. Schools and places of worship were closed in a suburb of New York City, where a group of cases could be the largest in the nation, and the governor sent National Guard troops to help clean public spaces and deliver foods.

The movements occurred when the battle to stop the spread of the virus intensified. More schools and universities, including UCLA, Yale and Stanford, have announced plans to send students home and transfer classes online.

The virus has infected more than 1,000 people in the US. UU. And it has killed at least 30, and one state after another records its first infections in rapid succession.

For most people, the virus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. Most people recover in a matter of weeks, as has happened with three quarters of those infected in China.

For those in the middle of a quarantine, it is a time of anxiety waiting for the threat to pass.

Judy Aqua, in her 60s, is being quarantined at her home in New Rochelle, on the outskirts of New York City, after possibly exposing herself to someone with the virus.

“People are very afraid to go to the supermarket. They are afraid to go to the cleaner, "she said. When her husband recently ran to a post office, she told him to wear gloves.

Life in many places continued as usual, but many important events were canceled or postponed, including the Coachella music festival that attracts tens of thousands to the California desert near Palm Springs every April.

The United Nations announced that it would close its New York headquarters to the public and suspend all tours, and one of the largest resort operators in Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International, said it would close the buffets in all of its Las Vegas Strip casinos as a measure precautionary. , although the casinos remained open.

The ban on meetings in the state of Washington would apply to sporting events such as the Seattle Mariners baseball and the Seattle Sounders football games, said a person familiar with the decision to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. It could be just the beginning of interruptions in sports: already, some college sports games will be played without fans in Ohio and California, and the NCAA said it would "make decisions in the coming days,quot; about its men's and women's basketball tournaments after two The conferences banned fans of their championships and the Ivy League completely canceled their basketball tournaments.

The governor of Massachusetts, Charlie Baker, declared a state of emergency as cases throughout the state increased from 51 to 92. Of that number, 70 are now connected to a meeting held last month by the biotechnology company Biogen in a Hotel in downtown Boston.

Baker said the state of emergency will give him greater authority to take actions such as closing large events, obtaining access to buildings or storing protective equipment. Santa Clara County in California, home of San Jose and Silicon Valley, has banned all meetings of 1,000 or more people.

Presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden abruptly canceled the rallies in Cleveland due to concerns about the virus.

As many people considered whether it is prudent to travel, the news that everyone on a flight from Italy may have been exposed caused health officials to urge those passengers to isolate themselves. A woman from the suburbs of Houston flew home after testing positive to see her own doctor, and now everyone on the two flights she took could be at risk.

Some airport workers are also dealing with the outbreak, and several officials from the Transportation Security Administration at Mineta San Jose International Airport tested positive. They were receiving medical attention and all TSA employees who had contact with them during the last 14 days are quarantined in their homes, the agency said.

In Oakland, California, restless passengers on a coronavirus cruise await their turn to disembark. After being forced to remain inactive for days on the coast of California, the ship docked on Monday with some 3,500 passengers and crew, including at least 21 who tested positive for the virus. Passengers from Canada and other countries were to be transferred to their homes, while Americans were sent to military bases in California, Texas and Georgia for 14-day tests and quarantines, and others were still waiting for them to get off.

"We try to remain calm and try to maintain a positive attitude, but it is increasingly difficult. They cannot decide how to keep us safe," said passenger Beryl Ward, 77, of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

By Tuesday night, Princess Cruises said about 1,400 people had gotten off the ship. Some 1,100 crew members would remain on board.

California Governor Gavin Newsom urged the nearly 40 million residents of the state to avoid sporting events, concerts and large meetings and strongly warned the elderly to stay away from cruises.