US lawmakers propose strict limits on imports from Xinjiang

HONG KONG – US lawmakers unveiled legislation on Wednesday that, if passed, would strictly restrict imports to the United States from the Xinjiang region in western China, the toughest response so far to mass minority detention Beijing and coercive labor practices there.
With Xinjiang producing much of China's cotton and textiles, the legislation could affect companies as diverse as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and Patagonia, which are mentioned in the bill.
While the prospects for the bill are uncertain, industry groups are already under pressure to monitor their imports from Xinjiang. This week, several issued a statement calling for workers' rights and minority treatment in Xinjiang a problem of "unprecedented,quot; complexity, and asking the US government. UU. Help to evaluate it. Companies run the risk of a violent reaction in China if Chinese authorities consider them critical of Xinjiang policies that Beijing has openly defended.
The bill is co-sponsored by six Democrats and five Republicans in the House, and one Republican and two Democratic Senators. Follow studies and news reports over the past year that have documented how millions of people in Xinjiang, especially Uighur and Kazakh Muslim minorities, have been recruited into programs that assign them to work in factories, cotton farms, textile factories and servile jobs . in cities
"Global supply chains are increasingly at risk of being contaminated with goods and products made with forced labor from,quot; Xinjiang, said a report by the Executive Commission of the Congress on China that accompanied the publication of the proposed law. The United States, he said, should consider "a comprehensive import ban on all goods produced, in whole or in part,quot; in the region.
China has called for criticism of its policies in Xinjiang, discrediting de-radicalization efforts.
In Xinjiang, tens of thousands of Uyghurs and other minorities are being sent to work in factories in other provinces of China, especially on the east coast, where many manufacturers and exporters are located.
Many of these government-led labor programs apply restrictions and recruitment objectives that, according to experts, could amount to forced labor. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a group of experts, He reported in early March that more than 80,000 Uyghurs had been transferred from Xinjiang between 2017 and 2019 to work in factories across China that produced products for dozens of global brands.
Labor transfers in Xinjiang have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic that froze the industry in much of China, including the region. But Xinjiang news reports have said that manufacturing and work assignment programs are resuming.
If passed, the legislation could have a dramatic effect on importers and Disrupt the global supply chains of clothing retailers. Xinjiang produces about 80 percent of China's cotton and the government has tried to encourage the growth of textile and clothing manufacturing in the region, attracting many of the country's main conglomerates in the sector to establish factories and factories there.
US law already prohibits the importation of goods manufactured with forced labor. But the proposed legislation for Xinjiang goes further. He says that the security lock there makes it impossible to determine the true extent of coercion. Therefore, the legislation presumes that forced labor enters into products of the region.
If the bill is passed, only those Xinjiang goods shown by "clear and convincing evidence,quot; to not involve forced labor would be approved for importation.
"It is likely that most shipments of textiles and clothing from China are considered at risk of being linked to Xinjiang," said Amy K. Lehr, director of the Human Rights Initiative of the Center for Strategic and International Studies and co-author from A report on Xinjiang and supply chains.
But most companies and regulators cannot track the precise origin of all their supply chains, he added. "A significant number of shipments of Chinese clothing could be seized under this legislation, and risk and uncertainty hover over others," Lehr said.
In Xinjiang, government-led labor programs transfer recruits, mostly rural Uighurs, to jobs such as production line workers, street cleaners, low-level guards and cotton pickers. The authorities have said that these policies help to remove these strongly rural minorities from poverty and place them in constant and supervised work that separates them from the temptations of potential religious extremism.
"Make people who are difficult to employ give up their selfish ideas," said an order from a county labor office in Xinjiang, according to a Times investigation last year. "Change your ingrained, lazy, lax, slow, careless, carefree and individualistic ways to obey the company's rules."
Labor transfer programs are a key part of the ruling Communist Party's campaign to strengthen its control over Xinjiang. International criticism has focused on a network of indoctrination camps in the region, which according to the government intends to keep Muslim minorities out of extremism and channel them towards constant work.
Human rights organizations, Uighur groups abroad, Former detainees and many foreign experts in Xinjiang have said that the million or more Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other minorities sent to the camps are virtual prisoners, unable to leave or appeal against their detention, and plans to assign them to work in factories amount to forced labor. The Xinjiang government has said that an increasing number of inmates in camps, which he calls "students," leave the camps and are sent to work.
The possibilities of approval of the legislation are not yet clear. But Congress has shown broad bipartisan support for human rights legislation aimed at China. Last year, President Trump signed a law authorizing sanctions on Hong Kong officials who violate human rights, and requires an annual review of the city's political status as a semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
Both the House and the Senate also approved versions of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which would require the State Department and US intelligence agencies to report violations of rights in Xinjiang.
On Monday, the Fair Labor Association, citing "credible reports of forced labor and other violations of fundamental human rights in the Xinjiang region,quot; He asked his affiliates to investigate and identify alternative sources. The association, which is made up of representatives from universities, civil society organizations and companies, was founded two decades ago when American clothing companies faced widespread criticism for labor exploitation.
Some affiliates of the Fair Labor Association have links with Xinjiang, including Esquel Group, a Hong Kong-based textile manufacturer that It began operating in Xinjiang in the mid-1990s. It was one of several companies cited in the bill, along with important Esquel clients, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and Patagonia.
Esquel said he plans to maintain his two ginning factories, which separate the raw cotton fiber from the seed parts, and three spinning mills in the region. "We do not use forced labor of any kind," the company said.
On Tuesday, several of the major US retail and apparel groups asked the US government. UU. Let him work with the industry to assess the magnitude of the problems in Xinjiang. The groups said it would help find "constructive solutions that target bad actors and protect workers' rights and the integrity of global supply chains."
The situation reported in Xinjiang "is of unprecedented scale, scope and complexity during the modern era of global supply chains," he added. Nike and PVH, the parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, said they endorsed the industry groups' statement.
Nike added that it does not obtain products directly from Xinjiang nor does it have relations with the Xinjiang factories in Esquel, but continues to examine the "potential employment-related risks,quot; of people in the region.
Separately, Patagonia said it was "horrified by what we have read in the media regarding a planned and systemic effort to force the country's ethnic minority population to live in factories and a program to change their basic beliefs." The company said it was committed to ensuring that "all workers are guaranteed their fundamental human rights."