US lawmakers propose strict limits on imports from Xinjiang

HONG KONG – US lawmakers unveiled legislation on Wednesday that, if passed, would strictly restrict imports to the United States from the Xinjiang region in western China, the toughest response so far to mass minority detention Beijing and coercive labor practices there.

With Xinjiang producing much of China's cotton and textiles, the legislation could affect companies as diverse as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and Patagonia, which are mentioned in the bill.

While the prospects for the bill are uncertain, industry groups are already under pressure to monitor their imports from Xinjiang. This week, several issued a statement calling for workers' rights and minority treatment in Xinjiang a problem of "unprecedented,quot; complexity, and asking the US government. UU. Help to evaluate it. Companies run the risk of a violent reaction in China if Chinese authorities consider them critical of Xinjiang policies that Beijing has openly defended.

The bill is co-sponsored by six Democrats and five Republicans in the House, and one Republican and two Democratic Senators. Follow studies and news reports over the past year that have documented how millions of people in Xinjiang, especially Uighur and Kazakh Muslim minorities, have been recruited into programs that assign them to work in factories, cotton farms, textile factories and servile jobs . in cities