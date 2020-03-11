US House UU. About to vote to limit Trump's powers of war against Iran | USA News

Washington DC – The United States House of Representatives is expected to vote on Wednesday on a War Powers Resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump's ability to wage a war against Iran.

Passing the resolution would be a further reprimand from the president for his decision to order the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in January amid mounting tensions with Tehran.

%MINIFYHTMLc03bddd57edc8ab5169a8ea313162ac811% %MINIFYHTMLc03bddd57edc8ab5169a8ea313162ac812%

The Senate voted 55 to 45, with eight Republicans joining Democrats on February 13, to pass the resolution. The House action sends the measure to Trump, who has threatened to veto it. A two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate would be necessary to override a veto.

Plus:

The move would require Trump to get approval from Congress before taking further military action against Iran.

"Congress should vote on the war articles before any other hostility to Iran," said Democratic Rep. James McGovern in the House debate.

Trump ordered the attack that killed Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, at the Baghdad airport on January 3. The conflict with Iran quickly turned into a confrontation that many members of the United States Congress feared would lead to a total war.

Iran responded to Soleimani's murder with attacks on two Iraqi bases that house US troops. More than 100 American soldiers were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.

"The Constitution gives Congress the authority and responsibility to declare war," said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat.

Under the War Powers Act of 1973, the resolution orders the withdrawal of US forces from hostilities against Iran that have not been authorized by Congress.

Changing justifications

The resolution "does not take into account the current reality," the White House said in a statement Tuesday.

"It was drafted many weeks ago with the intention of preventing an escalation between the United States and Iran."

However, despite many people's predictions, no such escalation occurred, "added the White House." The United States is not currently involved in the use of force against Iran, in part due to the solid policies and decisive and effective actions of this administration. "

Tensions with Iran have increased since Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018. Since then, Trump has pursued a "maximum pressure,quot; campaign against Iran, including economic sanctions, diplomatic isolation and military threats.

"It is that regime that President Trump said so clearly that Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon while we are on duty," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at the annual Israel Public Affairs Committee conference last week. pass.

Anti-war sentiment has increased in Congress as US troops continue to be mired in conflict in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to end "America's wars in the Middle East,quot; and has tried to foster peace talks between the Taliban and the US-backed government in Afghanistan.

Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in the city of Kerman, Iran (File: Erfan Kouchari / Tasnim News Agency via AP Photo)

But Trump administration officials have offered shifting justifications for the drone attack who killed Soleimani and three other people in a car at the Baghdad airport. Initially they said Soleimani was planning imminent attacks on US troops and sites, but offered only vague details. Later, a legally mandated White House report to Congress did not cite an imminent threat.

The United States air strike against Soleimani on Iraqi soil prompted public demands in Iraq for US troops to leave. American officials have so far refused to react to those calls.

Wednesday's vote is the latest in a series of congressional actions that indicate Trump has no support for a possible conflict with Iran.

The U.S. House of Representatives, led by Democrats, previously voted on January 30 to pass two measures aimed at restricting Trump's ability to direct military action in the Middle East.

A bill that would block funding for any use of offensive force against Iran was passed by a vote of 228-175. A second measure, repealing the 2002 congressional authorization of the US invasion of Iraq, was passed 236-166. The House also voted 224-194 on January 9 to reprimand Trump for Soleimani's murder.