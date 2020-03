Joe Biden has cemented his position as leader in the race to win the democratic nomination for the presidency of the United States.

The former vice president won the primaries in the US states of Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho, as well as in the key state of Michigan.

Gabriel Elizondo of Al Jazeera reports from Detroit.