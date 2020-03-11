US Army UU. Plans to reduce the number of participants in the Defensor-Europa 20 exercise – Defense Blog

The European Command of the USA UU. (EUCOM) has announced that after a careful review of Defender-Europe 20's current exercise activities and in light of the current Coronavirus outbreak, the decision was made to modify the exercise by reducing the number of US participants.

The activities associated with the exercise will be adjusted accordingly and we will work closely with allies and partners to meet our highest priority training objectives.

“Protecting the health of our force, and that of our allies and partners, is a major concern. We take the coronavirus outbreak very seriously and are confident that in making this important decision we will continue to do our part to prevent the spread of the virus, while maximizing our efforts to advance our alliances and partnerships and improve our comprehensive readiness to address any crisis or contingency, "he said in a statement.

Defender-Europe 20 is the deployment of a division-sized force, credible for U.S. combat with Europe, the draw for APS-2, and the movement of personnel and equipment through the theater to various training areas.

During Defender-Europe 20, the largest US-based deployment of forces. UU. In Europe for an exercise in the past 25 years, the units will remove a total of 13,000 pieces of equipment from four APS-2 sites in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.