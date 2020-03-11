US airstrike in Somalia killed civilians: MP | News

A US airstrike in southern Somalia killed civilians, not al-Shabab fighters, as Washington claimed, family members and a politician told Al Jazeera.

Washington carried out the airstrike near the agricultural town of Janaale, 95 kilometers south of Mogadishu, on Monday, alleging that the attack killed "five terrorists."

The victims were civilians traveling in a minibus bound for the capital Mogadishu, said Abdullahi Abdirahman Ali, who lost his father in the airstrike.

"The Americans lie. They killed my elderly father. He is 70 years old and can barely move. He cannot walk without the help of a cane. He is not al-Shabab," said Abdullahi. he said to Al Jazeera.

"They killed these civilians because they know that no one will take action against them," he added, with palpable anger in his voice.

One of the other victims was a 13-year-old boy, family members said. Photos posted online show some of the bodies burned beyond recognition and the remains of a blood-soaked vehicle.

"The minibus was going to Mogadishu. If the Americans suspected something, they could have waited for them there. It is easier for them to kill civilians than to interrogate them," Abdullahi added.

The Somali government controls Mogadishu after expelling the al-Qaeda-linked group from the capital in 2011. The US military has a base in the coastal city.

Mahad Dhoore, Member of Parliament, also confirmed that the victims of the air attack were civilians.

"They killed civilians. They don't tell the truth when they say they killed terrorists. These people are my constituents," Mahad told Al Jazeera.

"Civilians are paying a high price. On the one hand, they have been punished by al-Shabab. On the other hand, attacks by US drones are killing them."

Washington has carried out at least 25 air strikes in Somalia this year, according to figures released by the US military.

Last year, the United States carried out more than 60 air strikes in the Horn of Africa country.

"Our airstrikes are a key effort to combat terrorism and help bring stability and security to Somalia," Chris Karns, director of public affairs for the United States Command for Africa, said in a statement after the latest attack.

"They not only degrade al-Shabab's ability to carry out violent activities in the region, but they exert incessant pressure on its combat network and impede its ability to export terrorism," he added.

Mahad said that the US airstrikes could be empowering the same group that they seek to weaken.

"Al-Shabab will use these attacks to recruit and for propaganda. The United States is playing at the hands of al-Qaeda by killing civilians and then denying," Mahad said.

