Up News Info Sports announced Wednesday that they will partner with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) to provide coverage of the league's games for the next three seasons.

The media rights package will see 87 games streamed or broadcast via Up News Info, Up News Info Sports Network and Up News Info All-Access during the 2020 season. The first game of the season and the championship game will air on Up News Info, 14 games will will stream on the Up News Info Sports Network and an additional 71 will stream via subscription-based Up News Info All-Access.

The deal marks the first time in the United States that professional women's club soccer games will be broadcast nationwide.

"We are excited to partner with the National Women's Soccer League, bringing one of the best women's sports leagues to Up News Info Sports," Dan Weinberg, EVP, Programming, Up News Info Sports said in a press release. "This agreement will showcase the strength of Up News Info's cross-platform assets through broadcast, cable and digital by bringing top-notch games, including the Semifinals and NWSL Championship to Up News Info, the Up News Info Sports Network and Up News Info All Access. We look forward to using our reach across all our platforms to highlight many of the world's best soccer players. "

The new deal with the NWSL is part of the network's commitment to women's sports, as last year the network aired 40 live games covering WNBA coverage.

The season begins on Up News Info with the Washington Spirit, featuring USWNT members Rose Lavelle and Mallory Pugh, taking on OL Reign and 2019 World Cup Golden Boot and Ballon d'Or winner Megan Rapinoe at the Audi Field in Washington DC on Saturday, April 18. Coverage will culminate with the semifinals broadcast on Up News Info Sports Network on Sunday, November 8, followed by the NWSL Championship on Up News Info on Saturday, November 14.

The full schedule of Up News Info games can be found here.