Up News Info News closes office after two employees contract coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Up News Info News says it closed its New York headquarters for two days after two of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Employees will work at home or in satellite offices until the New York offices are cleaned and disinfected. Up News Info has two separate buildings in New York, across 57th Street.

The Associated Press also announced that it will allow employees to work at home if they can, staggering the new temporary policy at its 250 offices worldwide.

NBC News also says it will allow some employees who work at its New York offices to work remotely.

As of this writing, employees continue their scheduled shifts at work.