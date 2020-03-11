%MINIFYHTML033ccd36182554bee55e4982ee18e92911% %MINIFYHTML033ccd36182554bee55e4982ee18e92912%

A winner of the Heisman Trophy, a legendary FCS quarterback and a member of the famous "Pony Express,quot; highlight the 2020 University Soccer Hall of Fame Class.

Seventeen players and two coaches will enter the National Football Foundation class and the Hall of Fame 2020 on December 8 during the 63rd Annual NFF Awards Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Notable inducers include Nebraska quarterback Eric Crouch, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2001 and led the Huskers to appear in the BCS championship game, is part of the class. The late Alcorn State quarterback Steve McNair also made the list after moving to 5,377 yards and 47 scores in 1994 to finish third in the Heisman Trophy vote. SMU rider Eric Dickerson, who ran for 4,450 yards and 47 touchdowns with the Mustangs since 1979-82, will join those two and 14 other players:

Players of the University Soccer Hall of Fame 2020

Lomas Brown – offensive tackle, Florida (1981-84)

Keith Byars – runner, state of Ohio (1982-85)

Eric Crouch – quarterback, Nebraska (1998-2001)

Eric Dickerson – runner, Southern Methodist (1979-82)

Glenn dorsey – defensive tackle, LSU (2004-07)

Jumbo Elliott – offensive tackle, Michigan (1984-87)

Jason Hanson – kicker, Washington state (1988-91)

E.J. Henderson – linebacker, Maryland (1999-2002)

E.J. Junior – defensive end, Alabama (1977-80)

Steve McNair – quarterback, Alcorn State (1991-94)

Cade McNown – quarterback, UCLA (1995-98)

Leslie O'Neal – defensive tackle, state of Oklahoma (1982-85)

Anthony Poindexter – rear fender, Virginia (1995-98)

David Pollack – defensive end, Georgia (2001-04)

Bob stein – defensive end, Minnesota (1966-68)

Michael Westbrook – wide receiver, Colorado (1991-94)

Elmo wright – open receiver, Houston (1968-70)

Two coaches will also be included: Dick Sheridan, who compiled a 121-52-5 record in Furman and NC State from 1978-92, and Andy Talley, who finished 258-155-2 in St. Lawrence (NY) and Villanova of 1979-2016.