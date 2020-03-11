UK protects its economy from the virus, but is not yet its people

Medical experts generally praised Britain's initial handling of the outbreak, when it isolated British passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where more than 700 were infected with the coronavirus and eight died. But the health service has been under strong pressure to increase its bed capacity and staffing levels, which have been undermined by a decade of cuts in spending growth under the Conservative Party's austerity program.

In their latest move to shore up their response, health officials said they were planning to recruit nursing students to help hospital wards weather the peak of the outbreak, which health officials say is at least within a couple of weeks.

Stuart Neil, a professor of virology at King’s College London, said the government had to walk “a very difficult tightrope” to try to limit the spread of the virus without exhausting the public with severe restrictions too soon.

Closing football games for fans, for example, will most likely only lead them to watch in pubs, where the virus could spread more easily than in outdoor arenas, Professor Neil said.

Closing schools presents its own set of problems: Frontline health workers would suddenly have to worry about caring for their children, and people who insist on working anyway could end up leaving their children with their grandparents, exposing them to vulnerable people to more contacts at the time they should be protected

"Many of these measures tend to sound very good on paper, but they don't necessarily achieve what they are expected to achieve in practice," said Professor Neil. "If you aggressively try to do some kind of massive blockade like Italy, or some of the previous things the Italians did, that can backfire if people get bored and don't stick with it over time."

The number of cases took time to explode in Britain, in part because the country's health system is especially competent at tracking and isolating patient contacts, a by-product of a centralized health system that provides public health officials with a easy access to hospitals and doctors across the country. country, Professor Neil said.