UK protects its economy from the virus, but is not yet its people

LONDON – Britain moved decisively on Wednesday to cushion its economy from the ravages of the coronavirus, even when its most cautious medical response was criticized, particularly after a health minister who had mixed at a reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson he got sick from the contagion. .
Minister Nadine Dorries mingled with several other members of Parliament after contracting the virus, prompting at least one other legislator to isolate herself and raising questions about whether Johnson should do the same and even whether Parliament should suspend its procedures.
However, Parliament did meet to hear Mr. Johnson's emergency plan to prevent an economic collapse of what the World Health Organization officially described on Wednesday as a pandemic: £ 30bn, or $ 38bn , in one-time expenses in the budget for the overburdened National Health Service and a variety of additional benefits for companies and people forced to leave work due to the virus.
As the total number of confirmed cases in Britain Increased to nearly 500, the country's aggressive economic rescue plan stands in stark contrast to its public health response to the epidemic.
Until now, the government has delayed radical measures, such as closing schools or banning large gatherings, which authorities in Italy, France, Germany and other countries have adopted. And it has carefully regulated its flow of information to the public about what will come next.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, by contrast, warned on Wednesday that the virus would eventually infect approximately two-thirds of that country's population. "This is an exceptional situation, and we will do whatever it takes," he said. And the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, said: "What we are experiencing is a true world crisis."
British officials have avoided that language and have remained discreet about personal risks. Johnson does not plan to be tested, a spokesman said, because he has no symptoms and was never within two meters or six feet of Ms. Dorries, the critical distance to avoid contracting the virus.
Now, however, some experts are calling on the government to change course, from trying to contain the virus to slowing its spread, and being more transparent in discussing future steps. With 456 confirmed cases and eight deaths, Britain has maintained tighter control over outbreaks than its European neighbors. But officials warned that those numbers are likely to multiply in the coming days.
"It is better to be at the forefront," said Devi Sridhar, director of the global health governance program at the University of Edinburgh. "We should ban public meetings. I don't know why we haven't taken that step. "
But there was a palpable alarm in Westminster, after the health minister revealed Tuesday night that he had tested positive for the virus. The police tape and the signs saying "COVID-19 DO NOT ENTER,quot; went up through the parliamentary offices. A staff member of Ms. Dorries tested positive on Wednesday, and a Labor Party lawmaker, Rachael Maskell, said that the health service had advised her to isolate herself because she had met with Ms. Dorries last week.
Mrs Maskell, who lives in London with her sister, told a BBC radio program that she had gone so far as to put "a barrier at home to ensure that our company does not mix during the two-year period weeks. "
The night before the Treasury presented its budget, its Westminster headquarters had to be thoroughly cleaned, the British media reported, after an official's partner there tested positive for the coronavirus.
Introducing the budget, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said the virus would have "a significant impact,quot; on the economy, which is already projected to grow at its slowest pace since 2009. Warning of "tough,quot; times ahead. He said the coup would be particularly difficult for small businesses and part-time workers.
"We are doing everything we can to keep this country and our people healthy and financially safe," said Sunak, a 39-year-old former investment banker who became chancellor just a month ago, after Johnson forced his predecessor. Sajid Javid. "I will do whatever it takes for our nation to get through it."
The budget was once intended to show the post-Brexit priorities of Mr. Johnson's new government. In a radical 40-year shift from Thatcher-inspired fiscal and small-government restrictions favored by previous conservative governments, it includes major public works projects to lift the fortunes of the Midlands and Northern Britain, which have delayed London and to the southeast of the country as the manufacture of Great Britain. sector has sunk in recent decades.
Voters in those regions abandoned the opposition Labor Party in the December elections and helped give Mr. Johnson's Conservative Party a dominant majority in Parliament. In return, Johnson promised to triple the average net investment in the past 40 years, bringing it to its highest levels in real terms since 1955.
But the story was overtaken by a health crisis, as the budget became an exercise in fiscal intensive care. Hours before Mr. Sunak presented the numbers, the Bank of England announced An emergency cut in interest rates, returned to its lowest levels in history, and pledged to free up billions of pounds of additional loans to help banks support businesses during the crisis.
Taken together, Sunak said, Britain's monetary and fiscal measures program "represents one of the most comprehensive economic responses of any government anywhere in the world to date."
Medical experts generally praised Britain's initial handling of the outbreak, when it isolated British passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where more than 700 were infected with the coronavirus and eight died. But the health service has been under strong pressure to increase its bed capacity and staffing levels, which have been undermined by a decade of cuts in spending growth under the Conservative Party's austerity program.
In their latest move to shore up their response, health officials said they were planning to recruit nursing students to help hospital wards weather the peak of the outbreak, which health officials say is at least within a couple of weeks.
Stuart Neil, a professor of virology at King’s College London, said the government had to walk “a very difficult tightrope” to try to limit the spread of the virus without exhausting the public with severe restrictions too soon.
Closing football games for fans, for example, will most likely only lead them to watch in pubs, where the virus could spread more easily than in outdoor arenas, Professor Neil said.
Closing schools presents its own set of problems: Frontline health workers would suddenly have to worry about caring for their children, and people who insist on working anyway could end up leaving their children with their grandparents, exposing them to vulnerable people to more contacts at the time they should be protected
"Many of these measures tend to sound very good on paper, but they don't necessarily achieve what they are expected to achieve in practice," said Professor Neil. "If you aggressively try to do some kind of massive blockade like Italy, or some of the previous things the Italians did, that can backfire if people get bored and don't stick with it over time."
The number of cases took time to explode in Britain, in part because the country's health system is especially competent at tracking and isolating patient contacts, a by-product of a centralized health system that provides public health officials with a easy access to hospitals and doctors across the country. country, Professor Neil said.
But, he said, "if that has made any difference to the subsequent evolution of this epidemic in this country, it is too early to know."
Dr. Chris Smith, who specializes in virology at Cambridge University and is the host of the podcast "The Naked Scientists," agreed that avoiding large-scale blackouts until the spread of the disease intensified was warranted.
Until now, Dr. Smith said, the number of cases was increasing quite steadily in Britain. But cracking down on large gatherings will be most helpful just as the daily change in cases begins to skyrocket, and when the number of untraceable community broadcasts increases relative to the number of cases coming from abroad.
"If you step in right before that, you can avoid that and smooth the curve," he said, spreading virus transmission over a period long enough for the health system to cope.
"The key is to intervene at the right time because you get the maximum return on your investment," he said. “People are not going to tolerate being confined to barracks indefinitely. You can only do this for so long before it becomes unsustainable. "