UC Berkeley public health professor compares both – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANT HILL (KPIX 5): lately there has been talk of comparing the common influenza virus with the coronavirus.

KPIX met with Dr. John Swartzberg, clinical professor of Public Health, Emeritus, at the University of California, Berkeley, to hear his views on that comparison.

Swartzberg says regular flu kills tens of thousands of people every year. It presents with fever, cough and runny nose.

"Coronavirus (COVID-19) also has a high fever, cough, sometimes, usually, the cough is dry, usually nothing is mentioned. Body aches everywhere. You may also have some symptoms of the upper respiratory tract, such as a sore throat, "he said, noting that it is quite difficult to distinguish between the two viruses.

Swartzberg says that the coronavirus is more contagious. He explains that we are now learning about this new virus and, although the common flu is killing young and old, it says that COVID-19 is different

“With the crown, he seems to forgive the very young. Children are simply not receiving it or are simply carrying it and do not get sick. But, the very old thing is where there is a real risk, "he said.

People on the street have mixed reactions to the new virus.

"The problem is that you can't recognize it or you can't find out before the symptoms," said Tooraja Amani, who works at Pleasant Hill.

Christine Will is being cautious. “The flu virus has already hurt more people. but the coronavirus has the possibility of spreading to more people, "he said.

Peri Chen wears a mask because it makes her feel better in public. But she said she isn't too worried about getting the flu. "Right now in East Bay, it's still not too bad, but we need to apply more common sense."

Dr. Swartzberg reminds everyone: "We are still in the flu season. We are still in the cold season, so most people with respiratory tract infections, by far, have a common cold or the flu."