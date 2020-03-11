Tyra Banks confesses that she was not "happy,quot; while having her own talk show

The supermodel shared many personal details, one of which is that she used to be very unhappy while hosting her own talk show. Apparently, it was so bad that he didn't even feel like getting out of bed every morning!

Tyra Banks spoke on various topics related to her including today's social media, modeling industry, philanthropy, but also her cute 4-year-old son York!

As previously mentioned, she also confessed that, at the height of her success, when she was also the host of a talk show, she was not "happy."

While chatting to HollywoodLife, Tyra shared that hosting a talk show ‘was the hardest thing in the world I've ever done to curse around this day. I was not happy … I was the most successful in my entire life. I made the most money I've ever had in my life, and sometimes I didn't want to get out of bed. "

As fans recall, she hosted the Tyra Banks Show from 2005 to 2010, and at the time and her show was hugely popular, to the point that she was called the "Oprah,quot; of a new generation.

She realized she wasn't happy in that position after her Harvard Business School leadership professor asked students to write about when they were most successful in life and how that made them feel.

Tyra recalled that ‘Everyone (in my class) was sad. And then he said, "It's about finding that balance. It's not just about winning, it's about personally winning it as well." It is not about excellence. It is good enough. You must continue … I think (The Tyra Banks Show) was also difficult because I also produced and did two Next Models from the United States a year. Was sleepy ".



