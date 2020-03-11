T’yanna Wallace says she wants to be remembered for more than just being BIG's daughter

T’yanna Wallace, the daughter of the late rap legend, The Notorious BIG, née Christopher Wallace, told Page Six during the launch of her new clothing line, Notoriouss, that she is fed up with being known only as the daughter of Ready to die artist.

While in her first show, the artist said she doesn't like it when people say "that's Biggie's daughter,quot; because it's not her name. T’yanna added that one of the best things she's done lately is manage to create a name for herself through Notoriouss clothing.

The fashion designer explained, "I hardly hear 'Biggie's daughter'" regarding her clothing line. She stated that she loves hearing his name mentioned regardless of her father.

Wallace went on to say that he wanted to earn his own money and make his way in the world, adding that he actually worked at the coffee shop while going to the state of Pennsylvania. T’yanna's brother, CJ Wallace, was also at the event where rapper Casanova performed.

Coincidentally, the show was on the 23rd anniversary of the rapper's death. Fans of the late rapper and hip-hop enthusiasts know that Christopher Wallace was shot dead on March 9, 1997. Today is just two days after his anniversary, and P. Diddy, who had a close relationship with the rapper, The late artist commemorated.

On his Instagram account, P. Diddy told a story of the time Biggie had a writer's block moment, which almost never happened to him. The rapper talked about retiring, and Diddy told him it was crazy to quit at that stage in his career.

Diddy went on to describe Notorious as a "drug addict," adding that they had "a great time,quot; when they appeared on the scene together in the early 1990s.

Ad

Notorious BIG and Tupac Shakur were involved in bad blood at the time of their death. Since then, conspiracy theories have persisted regarding the rapper's death, and some argue that it was actually Diddy who killed Tupac.



Post views:

0 0