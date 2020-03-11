Turkey's Erdogan accuses Greece of & # 39; Nazi torture & # 39; against refugees | Greece News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Greek security forces on Wednesday of behaving like Nazis for using force against migrants and refugees trying to cross the border from Turkey.

Tens of thousands of people have tried to enter EU member Greece since Turkey said last month that it would no longer keep them on its territory as part of a 2016 agreement with Brussels in exchange for European aid for refugees.

Greek security forces have used tear gas and water cannons to prevent people from entering. Athens suspended asylum claims for a month and said it prevented more than 42,000 people from entering the EU illegally in the past two weeks.

In the Turkish parliament, Erdogan showed lawmakers his AK ruling party video of scenes on the Greek border.

"There is no difference between those images on the Greek border and what the Nazis did," he said.

"To open fire on innocent people, exposing them to all kinds of inhumane treatment … (It is) barbaric in the full sense of the word," he said, and repeated his call to Greece to allow people to cross their territory to reach to the richer West. European countries.

"Why are you obstructing them so much and torturing them Nazis?" he added.

Turkey previously accused Greek security forces of shooting four people to death, a claim rejected by Athens as "false news,quot;. Greece said it has a duty to protect the EU border.

& # 39; Knock on that door & # 39;

In response to Erdogan's latest comments, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas denounced Holocaust comparisons.

"Of course, the best answer to such ramblings is the same answer given by the Israeli central council: that the current situation has nothing to do with the Holocaust. And to avoid such comparisons, even if it is done for domestic communication needs any country, "Petsas said.

"We tell everyone that they should not try to enter through the window. There is a door. Whoever is entitled to protection should knock on that door and be entitled to protection based on international law."

Petsas also denied a report in The New York Times that Greece kept people in a secret "black site,quot; where they are denied access to lawyers and cannot file asylum claims.

Greece summoned the Turkish ambassador on Wednesday to file a complaint after the Greek coast guard said one of its vessels had been deliberately rammed by a Turkish coast guard ship.

There were no immediate comments from Ankara about the incident.

Flagrant violations & # 39;

On Tuesday, the New York-based Human Rights Watch group asked Greece to reverse its "draconian policy,quot; towards more than 450 people detained on a navy ship docked in the port of Mytilene on the island of Lesbos.

"Greece's decision to detain more than 450 people on a naval ship and refuse to allow them to submit asylum claims blatantly violates international and European law," it said in a statement.

The EU is desperate to prevent a repeat of the 2015-16 crisis, when more than a million people, mostly fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and beyond, reached the bloc through Turkey and Greece. , reinforcing support for far-right parties against their presence.

That massive influx ended when Turkey agreed in 2016 to keep people on its territory in exchange for EU aid. Erdogan said Ankara had confirmed its version of the agreement, but that the EU had not.

"Until all expectations are concretely met, we will continue our current practice at our borders," said Erdogan, referring to aspirations that also include updating Turkey's customs union with the EU, reviving its stagnant offer of EU membership. and allow Turks to visit the block without visas.

Turkey is hosting 3.6 million civil war refugees in neighboring Syria and is poised for more to come as the fighting in Syria progresses.