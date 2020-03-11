Turkey threatens "strong,quot; reprisals if Idlib ceasefire breaks | news from Syria

Turkey expects Russia to take action on "small violations,quot; of a week-long ceasefire by its allied Syrian government forces in Idlib province, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, warning that Ankara will respond greatly if they arrive their military observation posts in the region under attack

Turkey and Russia, which support the opposing sides in the Syrian war, agreed to cease fire to stop the escalation of clashes in Idlib that brought the two countries to a direct confrontation amid an offensive by the Syrian government backed by Moscow which has displaced almost a million people.

%MINIFYHTML9651e9770a8c31fd89da77b7def4dd9e11% %MINIFYHTML9651e9770a8c31fd89da77b7def4dd9e12%

Plus:

In addition to supporting certain rebel groups in Idlib, the last stronghold of the opposition in Syria, Turkey established 12 posts in the province under a 2018 agreement with Russia aimed at preventing an assault on the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"In the face of the smallest attack (in our publications), we will not only retaliate, but we will respond with much more force," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara on Wednesday.

The Turkish president agreed to cease fire last week with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, who supports Syrian government forces, but earlier agreements of this kind have proved temporary.

"Although there are only small incidents here and there, the ceasefire has begun to be violated," Erdogan said. "We are sharing these developments with Russia … and we hope they take action."

Under the ceasefire agreement, Turkey and Russia also agreed to establish a safe corridor along a key east-west highway in Idlib and conduct joint patrols beginning March 15.

A Russian delegation arrived in Ankara on Tuesday to discuss the details of the agreement, which the two sides said would be finalized next week.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the talks about the implementation of the ceasefire so far have been "positive and constructive."

Damascus, backed by Iranian forces and Russian airstrikes, has been struggling to recover Idlib since December, pushing nearly one million civilians northward toward the Turkish border.

Turkey already hosts some four million refugees and has called for greater assistance from Europe and its NATO partners to cope with the crisis.

He launched a large-scale military operation in Syria after dozens of his soldiers were killed in Idlib last month.