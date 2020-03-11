TSRFoodies: McDonalds presents the & # 39; Big Mac Collection & # 39; for a limited time with a double Big Mac with four hamburgers

%MINIFYHTML6eb3d290a9df2ec3734198789e9715f611% %MINIFYHTML6eb3d290a9df2ec3734198789e9715f612%

TSR Foodies: McDonald’s is launching a new collection of Big Macs, offering sandwich lovers even more options to enjoy it.

According to CNN, McDonald's plans to launch a limited-time menu of Big Macs, which includes a Little Mac and a Double Big Mac. Both are shrinking versions of the fast-food chain's iconic Big Mac burger.

The Little Mac is very similar to a McDonald's cheeseburger, with a burger and the addition of Mickey D's special sauce. The Double Big Mac, however, is an exaggerated version of the restaurant classic.

It has four hamburgers among three buns, and reaches 720 calories and 43 grams of fat. Comparatively, the original Big Mac has 540 calories and 30 grams of fat.

However, this is not the first time that McDonald’s has sold different versions of its OG Big Mac. In 2017 and 2018, the restaurant chain sold Grand Mac and Mac Jr, which had slightly different variations, such as empanadas and larger buns.

While McDonald’s clearly prides itself on its original menu items, the chain has been working all day to change its brand in several ways. Recently, it was announced that the chain will resell candles that smell like the delicious ingredients of its quarter-pound burger.

Apparently, the candles are being used to promote love for the quarter pound and reward the city's fans who showed it the most!

"To pay tribute, we will present a larger than life monument to this iconic burger. How big? Imagine a bronze statue so memorable that the sesame seeds in the bread are more than 20 times the size you experience in delicious Quarter Pounder "

Similar to the limited edition candle line, the new McDonalds Big Macs will only be available for a limited time, nationwide. Are you thinking of trying them out, Roomies?